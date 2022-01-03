  • Facebook
    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    This was Pakistan's first ginger harvest trial. In eleven months, the crop was grown. Ginger is in high demand as a vital element in Pakistani cuisine.

    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, inaugurated the first ginger cultivation in the Balkasar region of Chakwal on Sunday. Agrionics Farms arranged the harvest celebration. This was Pakistan's first ginger harvest trial. In eleven months, the crop was grown. Ginger is in high demand as a vital element in Pakistani cuisine. However, it is not farmed in Pakistan. Thus all harvest is imported to suit the domestic market. 

    Dr Sania noted during the occasion that ginger might become a big crop and a game-changer for the farming sector. In Pakistan, agriculture is inextricably tied to poverty reduction. She went on to say that the government, commercial sector, research institutions, innovators, and farmers can all collaborate to create synergies and promote agri-value chains. This will influence poverty reduction, job creation, economic growth, and international trade growth.

    Participants at the event heard from experts about the sustainable growth and maintenance of ginger and how to harvest this crop appropriately. Experts offered research-based data on the agricultural advantages of producing ginger locally. Following the knowledge-sharing, all participants proceeded to the field for the ceremonial inauguration and demos. The effectiveness of the ginger cultivation effort and its potential to aid Pakistan's agricultural sector was reported to Dr Sania by Chairman PARC.

    Other analysts stated that Pakistan is an agri-economy industry that needs to improve, but it has now begun its road toward self-sufficiency. Thanks to drip irrigation, sprinklers, and shade fabric, it was the first commercially successful ginger farming enterprise.

    The occasion was attended by Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Muhammad Najeebullah, Director of the Vegetable Research Institute in Faisalabad, and other experts.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
