Mass protests in Balochistan against enforced disappearances and killings (WATCH)

Protests have erupted across Balochistan, with demonstrators and Baloch students in Islamabad and Uthal demanding an end to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

Mass protests sweep across Balochistan against enforced disappearances and killings
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

Protests have erupted in multiple cities across Balochistan, with demonstrators demanding an end to suspected enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the abduction of Baloch women. Baloch students staged silent protests in Islamabad and Uthal, while the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organized rallies throughout the region, The Balochistan Post reported. Several videos on X showed people protesting across cities over the past few days.

Shutter-down strikes and protest march

In solidarity with the protests, businesses in Mastung, Kalat, and other cities observed shutter-down strikes, leaving shops and markets closed. Protesters called 
on human rights organizations and the United Nations to intervene and hold Pakistani authorities accountable for their alleged actions.

Shops and businesses in Mastung and Kalat remained closed in protest, contributing to a widespread shutter-down strike. Protesters denounced enforced disappearances, the murder of Allah Dad Baloch, and the abduction of Asma Baloch as acts of state persecution.

In Noshki, demonstrators marched from the Mir Gul Khan Naseer Library to the Noshki Press Club, condemning the killing of Allah Dad Baloch and the kidnapping of Asma Jattak Baloch in Khuzdar. Activists accused Pakistani security forces of targeting Baloch students and intellectuals as part of a broader crackdown on political opposition.

Families of the disappeared gathered in Quetta for a protest march organized by the BYC. Carrying photos of their missing loved ones, protesters chanted slogans against enforced disappearances and appealed to international organizations for support.

In Kharan, BYC activists joined a sit-in where families demanded the release of Hafiz Hazrat Ali Baloch and Mubarak Baloch. Family members alleged that security forces were using enforced disappearances as a tool of collective punishment.

Also Read: Suicide bomber kills five, injures seven outside bank in Afghanistan; Taliban security forces among victims

BYC blames government for targeted repression

According to The Balochistan Post, BYC leaders accused the Pakistani government of targeting Baloch intellectuals, students, and youth through enforced disappearances and assassinations. A three-day protest camp was set up at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, drawing families of missing persons, activists, and local residents.

The protest camp in Turbat was a reaction to recent targeted killings, including those of Zakriya Baloch in Gwadar, Naveed Baloch in Buleda, and Allah Dad Baloch in Turbat. Protesters alleged that these killings were part of a coordinated campaign and demanded justice for the victims.

During demonstrations in Chagai, Dalbandin, Nokundi, and Yakmach, protesters held signs demanding the immediate release of all missing persons. Protest organizers declared that demonstrations would continue across Balochistan until "each missing individual" is accounted for.

At Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) in Uthal, students protested against targeted killings and enforced disappearances, further amplifying the call for justice.

Protesters in both Islamabad and Balochistan urged human rights organizations and the United Nations to intervene. They demanded swift action to halt extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and what they described as the collective punishment of the Baloch people.

