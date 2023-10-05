Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Pakistan is the favorite to dominate in their first fixture against the Netherlands in front of a friendly audience in Hyderabad. Even the weather conditions and pitch conditions suit the playing style of the men in green.

     

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Pakistan will be playing its first World Cup 2023 game against the Netherlands on Friday. The match will be taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The men in green will be backing themselves to do exceedingly well.

    However, their journey in the warm-up fixtures has been far from perfect. Their bowlers have conceded more than 300 runs in both their warm-up games which is a cause for concern. This will impact the momentum that will be needed to do well in this World Cup in India.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

    Pakistan vs Netherlands: Probable XI

    Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali. 

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt.

    Team News:

    Netherlands and Pakistan have a fully fit squad to face each other on Friday. However, concerns remain in the Pakistan camp with the team composition. Mohammad Wasim bowled well in the training but Hasan Ali has also done well. They will also have to see if they can fit in Usama Mir by placing an out form Fakhar Zaman or Shadab Khan out. 

    Fantasy XI

    Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

    Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Max ODowd, Saud Shakeel

    All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede

    Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

    Vice Captain: Shaheen Afridi

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Pitch Report

    Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has a flat pitch that produces no help for the bowling department. Little moisture in the pitch could further dampen the hopes of spinners trying to create an impact. The average first-innings batting score is 288 in this venue. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Weather Report

    No rain is expected in Hyderabad for the Pakistan vs Netherlands fixture on Friday. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is set to touch 32°C. Netherlands' players could struggle to adapt to the conditions. 

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham stays optimistic amid challenges avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham stays optimistic amid challenges

    Who was Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died at the age of 36, family, career details

    Who was Bray Wyatt, the WWE star who died at the age of 36?

    Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as votes matter not women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal flays government-ayh

    'Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan as votes matter not women wrestlers': Sibal flays govt

    UWW condemns protesting wrestlers' detention, warns WFI of ban if elections not held in time-ayh

    UWW condemns protesting wrestlers' detention, warns WFI of ban if elections not held in time

    Recent Stories

    Football LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff osf

    LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo' RKK

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo'

    Football ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team osf

    ISL 2023-24: Carles Cuadrat praised Sunil Chhetri's tactical acumen post East Bengal's loss to his former team

    Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes could have won more medals if countries didn't field athletes of African descent: AFI chief

    Asian Games 2023: Athletes of African descent lowered Indian medal haul?

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures RKK

    Poonam Pandey BOLD pictures: 6 times the model raised temperatures

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon