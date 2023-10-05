ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

Pakistan is the favorite to dominate in their first fixture against the Netherlands in front of a friendly audience in Hyderabad. Even the weather conditions and pitch conditions suit the playing style of the men in green.

Pakistan will be playing its first World Cup 2023 game against the Netherlands on Friday. The match will be taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The men in green will be backing themselves to do exceedingly well.

However, their journey in the warm-up fixtures has been far from perfect. Their bowlers have conceded more than 300 runs in both their warm-up games which is a cause for concern. This will impact the momentum that will be needed to do well in this World Cup in India.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

Pakistan vs Netherlands: Probable XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt.

Team News:

Netherlands and Pakistan have a fully fit squad to face each other on Friday. However, concerns remain in the Pakistan camp with the team composition. Mohammad Wasim bowled well in the training but Hasan Ali has also done well. They will also have to see if they can fit in Usama Mir by placing an out form Fakhar Zaman or Shadab Khan out.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Max ODowd, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice Captain: Shaheen Afridi

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Pitch Report

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has a flat pitch that produces no help for the bowling department. Little moisture in the pitch could further dampen the hopes of spinners trying to create an impact. The average first-innings batting score is 288 in this venue.

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Weather Report

No rain is expected in Hyderabad for the Pakistan vs Netherlands fixture on Friday. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is set to touch 32°C. Netherlands' players could struggle to adapt to the conditions.