Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish

Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler previously hinted at flash price weakness at a Barclays Technology conference in mid-December.

Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

San Jose, California-based Western Digital, a provider of data storage devices and solutions, preannounced its fiscal 2025 second-quarter results, sending its stock lower in Thursday’s after-hours session.

In a filing with the SEC, Western Digital said it expects second-quarter revenue at the mid-point of the previous guidance range of $4.20 billion to $4.40 billion. 

The company preannounced quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) at the low end of the guidance of $1.75-$2.05. It blamed the anticipated softness on a challenging pricing environment for its flash business.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 and revenue of $4.24 billion. This compares to the year-ago loss per share of $0.69 and revenue of $3.03 billion.

Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler hinted at flash price weakness at a Barclays Technology conference in mid-December. The executive said NAND pricing challenges will likely persist into the March quarter. 

NAND is a type of flash memory used in devices such as smartphones, portable SSDs, internal SSDs, and memory cards. 

Western Digital is in the process of spinning off its hard disk drive (HDD) and flash businesses, creating two independently traded public companies. The plan was first announced in October 2023. 

On the first-quarter earnings call, CEO Goeckeler said the company completed the soft spin phase at the start of the second quarter and it was working on critical workstreams needed as it makes significant progress on the regulatory filings required in connection with the spin.

The mixed preannouncement did not temper retailers’ sentiment toward Western Digital stock. On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘bullish’ (67/100) and message volume rose to ‘high’ levels.

wdc-sentiment.png WDC sentiment and message volume January 17, 2025, as of 12:53 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, sell-side analysts have tempered their expectations concerning Western Digital. BofA Securities lowered the price target for the stock to $80 from $89 on Thursday, citing lowered 2025 estimates and the roll over of the valuation basis to calendar year 2026 estimates,  TheFly reported.

The firm also said near-term estimates are depressed as both NAND and HDD businesses come off a cyclical downturn.

A week ago, Evercore ISI reduced its estimates for the December and March quarters, blaming the action on a weaker flash pricing environment. However, the firm is bullish on Western Digital stock as it believes that investors will look past the flash weakness and focus on the strength in the HDD business and the upcoming split.

Western Digital stock fell 0.70% to $63.80 in the after-hours session. The stock rose about 14% in 2024 and has gained nearly 8% so far in January.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral

Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience' vkp

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience'

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500 gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway WATCH anr

Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon