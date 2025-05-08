Vote-locking allows Reserve users to shape Index DTF strategies and earn potential fees while strengthening RSR’s role.

Reserve’s Index DTFs introduce a new governance feature: vote-locking tokens - like Reserve Rights (RSR) - to shape index operations and earn fees.

When you vote-lock, your tokens remain committed to a specific Index DTF. You gain voting power over which assets are included, how they’re weighted, and any fee parameters. This can unlock a share of DTF revenue for vote-lockers.

Vote-locking differs from staking. With Yield DTFs, RSR stakers earn yield in exchange for providing collateral and managing configurations. Index DTFs, on the other hand, use vote-locking purely for governance commitments.

While stakers act as a backstop for pegged or yield-bearing tokens, vote-lockers guide index composition and fees. Both increase RSR’s utility by aligning participants with the protocol’s success.

Any token can be chosen for vote-locking, but each Index DTF automatically collects a platform fee to buy and burn RSR.

Lock periods typically last a week, ensuring governance proposals can’t be manipulated by rapid in-and-out moves. Once locked, your tokens can’t be withdrawn immediately; you forfeit your voting power if you begin the unlock process.

Getting started is simple. On app.reserve.org, choose an Index DTF, navigate to Basket Governance, and lock your tokens. This grants you a say in strategic decisions - like adding an NFT position or rebalancing stablecoins - while possibly earning a cut of DTF fees.

