Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Target reported revenue rose over 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $25.67 billion during the quarter compared to a Wall Street estimate of $25.90 billion.

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

Shares of Target Corporation ($TGT) plummeted over 18% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the firm’s third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates while its full-year guidance revision disappointed investors.

If pre-market losses hold until the open, the stock would hit lows last seen about a year ago.

Target reported revenue rose over 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $25.67 billion during the quarter compared to a Wall Street estimate of $25.90 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.85 versus an estimate of $2.30.

The company reported a 12.1% YoY decline in its net income to $854 million. It also lowered its full-year profit guidance, just three months after it had raised the forecast. Target now expects full-year adjusted EPS to range from $8.30 to $8.90 compared to an earlier forecast of $9 to $9.70.

CEO Brian Cornell highlighted that during the quarter, the firm saw several strengths across the business, including a 2.4% increase in traffic, nearly 11% growth in the digital channel, and continued growth in beauty and frequency categories.

However, it also encountered some unique challenges and cost pressures that impacted its bottom-line performance, he added.

Meanwhile, Digital comparable sales rose 10.8% indicating nearly 20% growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 and double digit growth in Drive Up.

Beauty comparable sales grew more than 6% while Food & Beverage and Essentials categories grew low-single digits compared to the prior year.

Notably, Target’s third-quarter performance was underwhelming despite lowering prices on about 5,000 frequently bought items in May and on another 2,000 items during October.

Following the earnings announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘bearish’ territory (27/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

Target Corporation Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:17 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits Target Corporation Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:17 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users took note of the earnings miss and the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Before factoring-in Wednesday’s pre-market plunge, Target stock has gained over 9% since the beginning of the year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

H&R Block, Intuit Shares Swoon Tuesday As Musk-Ramaswamy Co-Chaired DOGE Said To Be Mulling Free Mobile Tax App: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

H&R Block, Intuit Shares Swoon Tuesday As Musk-Ramaswamy Co-Chaired DOGE Said To Be Mulling Free Mobile Tax App: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish

Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban shk

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon