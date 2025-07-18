Improved margins and stronger sales in Q1 signaled operational progress, while analysts pointed to rising retail sentiment and expansion plans as key tailwinds.

Shoppers Stop’s latest quarterly results showed encouraging signs of recovery, with improved sales and a narrower loss boosting investor sentiment. Its shares, however, fell nearly 3% on Friday.

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain highlighted that Shoppers Stop made steady progress in the first quarter (Q1), reducing its loss to ₹15.74 crore from ₹22.72 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue grew 8.6% to ₹1,161 crore, while core profit rose nearly 20% to ₹171.49 crore. Margins also improved to 14.7% from 13.4%.

Jain said the numbers point to stronger operational execution and support a positive view on the company’s outlook.

On the technical front, SEBI-registered analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta said the stock has confirmed a bullish breakout above a long consolidation zone between ₹500 and ₹540.

With strong volumes and bullish momentum indicators, including a sharply rising On-Balance Volume and a bullish Ichimoku setup, Gupta sees the next resistance between ₹620–₹660.

If the stock closes above ₹660 with volume, he noted, it could open up long-term targets around ₹850–₹900.

Gupta added that broader retail sector sentiment is turning positive, helped by rising GST collections, upcoming festive demand, and Shoppers Stop’s plans to grow its private label lineup and expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Shoppers Stop’s stock has declined 7.8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<