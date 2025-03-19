user
user

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Earnings and macro worries have been common catalysts that drove down these stocks this year.

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Application software stocks lagged the rest of the tech pack in 2024, but analysts were optimistic about the industry at the start of the year. They based their upbeat view on expectations of a favorable macroeconomic backdrop and an easier interest rate environment, underpinned by a relatively attractive valuation.

The new regime under President Donald Trump dashed their hopes by opting to walk the talk on the tariff proposals and confounding the economic outlook.

The top losers among the S&P 500 application software for the year-to-date (YTD) period are as follows:

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)

  • Year-to-date Performance: (-21.71%)
  • Retail Sentiment: Neutral
  • Upside/Downside Potential (based on Finchat-compiled consensus): +37%

 

Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow provides end-to-end intelligent workflow, automation platform solutions. The ServiceNow stock, which ended 2024 firmly above the $1,000 psychological level, came under selling pressure since the company reported a small beat for the fourth quarter in late January.

The stock topped out at a little shy of $1,200 on Jan. 28 on an intraday basis and began to pull back amid the broader market weakness. 

ServiceNow recently announced an agreement to buy Mountain View, California-based agentic artificial intelligence (AI) assistant provider Moveworks for $2.85 billion in cash.

A retailer watcher said with the stock having bounced off a low near the $785 level, remains on track to test the $870 resistance.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

  • Year-to-date Performance: (-16.63%)
  • Retail Sentiment: Neutral
  • Upside/Downside Potential: +35.17%

 

Salesforce stock hit an all-time high of $369 on Dec. 4, following a stellar quarterly performance. Although the stock pulled back amid some profit-taking, it took the next leg down, dragged by the  San Francisco, California-based company's fourth-quarter print released in late February. 

While the fourth-quarter bottom line beat the consensus, the revenue was shy of estimates and key operational metrics also witnessed a slowdown. More importantly, the company issued lackluster guidance.

A bearish watcher balked at the stock’s valuation amid the competitive threat and said they would wait until it hits $180.

Another user, however, was excited about the stock breakout this week.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

  • Year-to-date Performance: (-15.50%)
  • Retail Sentiment: Extremely bullish 
  • Upside/Downside Potential: +25.65%

 

Cadence Design is a San Jose, California-based provider of functional verification services such as the Jaspar platform, Xcelium parallel logic simulation platform, Palladium enterprise emulation platform and Protium platform for chip verification. 

After an uptrend in 2023, Cadence Design stock was in a broad consolidation phase for much of 2024.

The stock came under selling pressure following its fourth results and the broader market weakness. 

A bullish watcher said he expects a parabolic move in the stock over the next few years, with the gains coming in at zero risk. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Morgan Stanley In Spotlight After Reports Of Workforce Reduction, Retail’s Yet To React

Morgan Stanley In Spotlight After Reports Of Workforce Reduction, Retail’s Yet To React

Recent Stories

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns AJR

Are TCS, Infosys at risk? Moody's report flags US immigration policy concerns

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams ddr

IPL 2025: How to book match tickets? Guide for all 10 teams

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza shk

BREAKING: 'Important that all hostages are released': India expresses concern over situation in Gaza

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media shk

UP ATS arrests Kanpur ordnance factory employee for leaking defence secrets to Pakistani spy via social media

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family NTI

Gal Gadot receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, celebrates with family

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon
Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon