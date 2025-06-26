Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff reportedly stated that artificial intelligence is now handling between 30% and 50% of the company’s workload, spanning areas such as software development and customer support.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Benioff said that Salesforce’s internal use of AI has helped the company to reduce hiring costs. Salesforce stock inched 0.5% higher after the news, in Thursday midday trade.

He added that Salesforce focused on developing its AI-powered product, which can handle customer service tasks without human supervision. Benioff said the tool has reached approximately 93% accuracy, is already being utilized by prominent clients, including The Walt Disney Co. (DIS).

He expressed the need for organizations and employees to embrace AI's evolving role. “All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI can do things that before we were doing,” he said, underscoring the importance of transitioning to higher-value activities as AI takes over more operational tasks.

According to a CNBC report, Salesforce itself eliminated more than 1,000 jobs earlier this year as part of a restructuring effort centered around AI adoption.

Companies like CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.(CRWD) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) are also adjusting staffing models, with AI playing a pivotal role.

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward Salesforce remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

CRM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01.00 p.m. ET on Jun.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Salesforce stock has lost over 19% year-to-date but gained more than 10% in the last 12 months.

