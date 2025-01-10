Nvidia Announces Blueprint For AI Retail Shopping Assistants, Oppenheimer Maintains ‘Outperform’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Improves

Nvidia’s new generative AI reference workflow allows developers to create assistants that can complement human workers in various aspects of the online and offline shopping experience.

AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Friday announced Blueprint geared towards making it easier for developers to create their own AI retail shopping assistants.

Despite the development, Nvidia's share price was down over 4% in morning trade, weighed down by broader market sentiment after a Bloomberg report said that President Joe Biden may introduce another set of chip export restrictions. It has been nearly flat over the past six months, declining marginally by 0.4%.

Nvidia’s new generative AI reference workflow allows developers to create assistants that can complement human workers in various aspects of the online and offline shopping experience.

“Using NVIDIA NeMo microservices provided within the blueprint, these highly skilled AI shopping assistants can understand text- and image-based prompts, search for multiple items simultaneously, complete complicated tasks such as creating a travel wardrobe, and answer contextual questions like whether a product is waterproof,” the company said.

The company says it is intended to help make the shopping experience smarter, especially with “intelligent product recommendations, personalized interactions and lightning-fast response times.”

SoftServe, an IT advisor to some of the leading brands worldwide, launched its generative AI shopping assistant powered by Nvidia’s Blueprint workflow.

“The NVIDIA AI Blueprint for retail shopping assistants enabled us to build a turnkey solution quickly so our retail customers can use AI to keep consumers engaged and drive higher conversion rates,” said Ivan Leshko, executive vice president of North America at SoftServe.

Analysts at Oppenheimer maintained their ‘Outperform’ rating for the Nvidia stock, saying that the company is “best positioned” in the AI category, according to TheFly.

The brokerage highlighted Nvidia’s announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, noting management’s bullish tone.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved, entering the ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory after hovering in the ‘bearish’ (38/100) zone a day ago.

One user said the stock will bounce back, despite opening lower in Friday morning trade.

Another user thinks the stock could surge by another $60.

Nvidia’s one-year performance has been stellar, with gains of over 147%.

