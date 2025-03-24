user
user

Nio Stock Declines After Multiple Price Target Reductions – But Retail’s Positive

According to TheFly, Mizuho noted that Nio shares are fairly valued at current levels and added that the company’s guidance for deliveries in the first quarter is “weak” owing to seasonality and weaker than expected Onvo deliveries.

Nio Stock Declines After Multiple Price Target Reductions – But Retail’s Positive
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NIO) traded nearly 3% lower on Monday noon after Mizuho reduced its price target on the stock from $5 to $4.2 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating.

According to TheFly, Mizuho noted that Nio shares are fairly valued at current levels and added that the company’s guidance for deliveries in the first quarter is “weak” owing to seasonality and weaker than expected Onvo deliveries.

Nio said on Friday that it expects vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 to be between 41,000 and 43,000, representing an increase of up to 43.1% from the same quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company delivered 72,689 units, marking a jump of 45% year-on-year.

Mizuho’s reduction in Nio price target follows price target cuts from other brokerages.

Citi reduced its price target on the stock from $8.9 to $8.1 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The brokerage said it expects the company’s Q1 vehicle margin to decline quarter-on-quarter to 11-12% due to lower car sales. The firm, however, sees earnings improvements for Nio to kick in from mid-Q2, given new model launches.

Bank of America also lowered its price target on Nio to $4.9 from $5 on Friday while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares after the company reported Q4 earnings below estimates.

Nio reported a total revenue of RMB19.70 billion ($2.69 billion), which marked a 15.2% increase from the corresponding quarter of 2023 but fell below an analyst estimate of RMB20.19 billion, per FinChat data.

The net loss during the three months widened to RMB7.11 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the stock rose marginally within the ‘bullish’ territory (59/100) while message volume remained ‘high’ over the past 24 hours. 
 

NIO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits NIO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET on March 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that Citi is still eyeing over $8 for Nio despite the price target reduction, implying that the brokerage is bullish.

Nio shares are down by over 3% this year and over 10% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Strategy Stock Climbs After Bitcoin Holdings Cross Half A Million, BTC Hits $87K – Retail Remains Cautious

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Riot Resolves Rhodium Legal Battle With $185M Asset Acquisition – Stock Rallies But Retail Remains Unconvinced

Riot Resolves Rhodium Legal Battle With $185M Asset Acquisition – Stock Rallies But Retail Remains Unconvinced

DYDX Token Rallies After Buyback Announcement, But Retail Remains Unmoved

DYDX Token Rallies After Buyback Announcement, But Retail Remains Unmoved

Tesla Registrations In Europe Slide 44% In February While Chinese Rival BYD Shines: Stock Rebounds But Retail’s Disappointed

Tesla Registrations In Europe Slide 44% In February While Chinese Rival BYD Shines: Stock Rebounds But Retail’s Disappointed

Strategy Stock Climbs After Bitcoin Holdings Cross Half A Million, BTC Hits $87K – Retail Remains Cautious

Strategy Stock Climbs After Bitcoin Holdings Cross Half A Million, BTC Hits $87K – Retail Remains Cautious

Growth Stocks Are Beaten Down. Why It’s Temporary and What Should Be On Your Shopping List Instead

Growth Stocks Are Beaten Down. Why It’s Temporary and What Should Be On Your Shopping List Instead

Recent Stories

Riot Resolves Rhodium Legal Battle With $185M Asset Acquisition – Stock Rallies But Retail Remains Unconvinced

Riot Resolves Rhodium Legal Battle With $185M Asset Acquisition – Stock Rallies But Retail Remains Unconvinced

Diet to Sleep: 5 Effective tips for Flat stomach naturally MEG

Diet to Sleep: 5 Effective tips for Flat stomach naturally

DYDX Token Rallies After Buyback Announcement, But Retail Remains Unmoved

DYDX Token Rallies After Buyback Announcement, But Retail Remains Unmoved

Kunal Kamra row: BMC demolishes studio where stand-up comedian made 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde (WATCH) snt

Kunal Kamra row: BMC demolishes studio where stand-up comedian made 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

Show video proof you're not fasting during Ramadan: China's bizarre order to Uyghurs snt

Show video proof you're not fasting during Ramadan: China's bizarre order to Uyghurs

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon