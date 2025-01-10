Neogen Corp Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail's Optimistic

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.01 on revenues of $227.16 million

Neogen Corp ($NEOG) stock has been up 6.43% in the past five days ahead of the food safety and pet health services company's second-quarter earnings results, with retail mood ‘extremely bullish.’

Neogen is set to report its earnings before the opening bell Friday.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post loss per share of $0.01 on revenues of $227.16 million, according to Stocktwits data. 

Last quarter, the company posted a loss per share of $0.06, wider than the expected $0.03 by analysts, according to Stocktwits data. Its revenues, however, came in at $216.96 million, beating estimates of $215.05 million.

The company has missed EPS estimates in all four quarters in the most recent quarters. 

The company recently named David Naemura as COO and CFO. Naemura's compensation package reportedly includes a base salary of $650,000 and potential incentives valued at $2.5 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes have slipped to the ‘high’ zone from ‘extremely high.’
 

Screenshot 2025-01-10 at 1.37.01 PM.png NEOG sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 10 as of 3:10 a.m. ET

Last month, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Neogen with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $15 price target, Fly.com reported. According to the firm, while the company has struggled with integration issues subsequent to the acquisition of the 3M Food Safety business and "challenges linger," it is progressing towards turning the corner and views the market, management, and long-term financial profile as "attractive," said the report.

Neogen serves the food safety, livestock, and pet health & wellness markets with a  a presence in over 140 countries employing scientists and technical experts.

Neogen stock is up 6.43% year-to-date.

