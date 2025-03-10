Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

The semiconductor industry was buzzing last week with earnings and tech announcements.

Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. witnessed a surge in message volume among retail investors on Stocktwits last week.

One of the reasons for the rise in retail interest is an upcoming announcement from the company – Navitas is scheduled to reveal a “breakthrough in power conversion” that includes both semiconductor and system innovations.

This event is scheduled for Mar. 12, and while investors are looking forward to it, some are wary of it being a nothingburger.

Despite this, Navitas stock is down 29% year-to-date (YTD.)

Astera Labs Inc. (150% Jump In Message Volume)

Astera Labs Inc. was in the news last week after the company showed off the world’s first PCIe 6 SSDs in partnership with Micron. These SSDs use Astera’s Scorpio PCIe 6.0 network switch, and when paired with an Nvidia Corp. H100 graphics processing unit (GPU), the SSD’s read speeds touched 27 GB/s, twice as fast as PCIe 5 SSDs.

Astera also saw its CEO and CFO offload stock last week.

Retail sentiment was bearish on Stocktwits, with investors expressing concerns about its pricing, while others said it’s a “no-brainer” to invest in.

Astera’s stock has lost nearly half of its value YTD.

Broadcom Inc. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Broadcom Inc. reported first-quarter results last week, blowing past Wall Street expectations.

Broadcom reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, surpassing expectations of $1.51 and rising from $1.10 that it reported during the same period a year earlier.

As for the topline, Broadcom’s Q1 revenue stood at $14.92 billion, significantly ahead of the estimated $14.59 billion and surging 25% year-on-year.

Retail investors on the platform are ‘extremely bullish’ about the Broadcom stock, with users speculating that it will hit $200 and $250 levels in the “coming days.”

However, the stock is down nearly 16% YTD even after the recent gains.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (63% Jump In Message Volume)

Rigetti Computing Inc. was in the news last week for two reasons – its fourth-quarter results and a multi-million dollar investment.

Once it gets regulatory approval, Quanta will invest $35 million in Rigetti and purchase shares of the company at a price of $11.59 per share.

On the other hand, Rigetti posted a loss of $0.68 per share in Q4, ballooning from a loss of $0.09 a year earlier and far higher than an estimated $0.07 loss per share.

Rigetti’s stock is down nearly 39% YTD.

Marvell Technology Inc. (63% Jump In Message Volume)

Marvell Technology Inc. stock was in the news last week as the company posted its fourth-quarter results, and analysts weighed in on its performance during the quarter.

Marvell reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 in Q4, slightly higher than the expected $0.59. The semiconductor company’s revenue came in at $1.82 billion, edging past the estimated $1.80 billion.

However, analysts at Summit Insights downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ due to rising competition in the sector.

Marvell’s stock is down nearly 36% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results

Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon