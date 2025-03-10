Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

Read Full Article

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. witnessed a surge in message volume among retail investors on Stocktwits last week.

One of the reasons for the rise in retail interest is an upcoming announcement from the company – Navitas is scheduled to reveal a “breakthrough in power conversion” that includes both semiconductor and system innovations.

This event is scheduled for Mar. 12, and while investors are looking forward to it, some are wary of it being a nothingburger.

Despite this, Navitas stock is down 29% year-to-date (YTD.)

Astera Labs Inc. (150% Jump In Message Volume)

Astera Labs Inc. was in the news last week after the company showed off the world’s first PCIe 6 SSDs in partnership with Micron. These SSDs use Astera’s Scorpio PCIe 6.0 network switch, and when paired with an Nvidia Corp. H100 graphics processing unit (GPU), the SSD’s read speeds touched 27 GB/s, twice as fast as PCIe 5 SSDs.

Astera also saw its CEO and CFO offload stock last week.

Retail sentiment was bearish on Stocktwits, with investors expressing concerns about its pricing, while others said it’s a “no-brainer” to invest in.

Astera’s stock has lost nearly half of its value YTD.

Broadcom Inc. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Broadcom Inc. reported first-quarter results last week, blowing past Wall Street expectations.

Broadcom reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, surpassing expectations of $1.51 and rising from $1.10 that it reported during the same period a year earlier.

As for the topline, Broadcom’s Q1 revenue stood at $14.92 billion, significantly ahead of the estimated $14.59 billion and surging 25% year-on-year.

Retail investors on the platform are ‘extremely bullish’ about the Broadcom stock, with users speculating that it will hit $200 and $250 levels in the “coming days.”

However, the stock is down nearly 16% YTD even after the recent gains.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (63% Jump In Message Volume)

Rigetti Computing Inc. was in the news last week for two reasons – its fourth-quarter results and a multi-million dollar investment.

Once it gets regulatory approval, Quanta will invest $35 million in Rigetti and purchase shares of the company at a price of $11.59 per share.

On the other hand, Rigetti posted a loss of $0.68 per share in Q4, ballooning from a loss of $0.09 a year earlier and far higher than an estimated $0.07 loss per share.

Rigetti’s stock is down nearly 39% YTD.

Marvell Technology Inc. (63% Jump In Message Volume)

Marvell Technology Inc. stock was in the news last week as the company posted its fourth-quarter results, and analysts weighed in on its performance during the quarter.

Marvell reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 in Q4, slightly higher than the expected $0.59. The semiconductor company’s revenue came in at $1.82 billion, edging past the estimated $1.80 billion.

However, analysts at Summit Insights downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ due to rising competition in the sector.

Marvell’s stock is down nearly 36% YTD.

