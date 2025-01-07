Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

The analysts modeled a 37% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the lender’s investment banking revenue, higher than the bank’s 25-30% guidance. At the same time, trading growth is expected at 18% YoY.

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:33 PM IST

With top U.S. banks scheduled to commence their fourth-quarter earnings next week, Morgan Stanley has named Citi its top pick among large-cap banks. Shares of the lender traded over 1.6% on Tuesday afternoon.

Citi has a price target of $104 for the stock, implying a potential upside of over 40% from current levels.

Morgan Stanley analysts Betsy L. Graseck and Ryan Kenny wrote in a note that they expect Citi to benefit from the ongoing capital markets rebound.

The analysts modeled a 37% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the lender’s investment banking revenue which stands above the bank’s guidance of a 25-30% rise. At the same time, they expect trading growth at 18% YoY.

“Our 4Q24 EPS of $1.24 is 3% above the Street on higher NII and Services fees. In addition, we expect Citi to directionally point to an acceleration of buybacks in 2025, given $17B of excess capital (13% of market cap) which Citi can buy back below book value, an extremely accretive financial transaction,” the analysts said.

Morgan Stanley expects Citi’s 2025 revenue guidance to be better than Wall Street estimates.

The brokerage anticipates Citi’s 2025 revenues at $84.1 billion versus the consensus of $83.1 billion as it factors in securities roll at higher yield, strong capital markets activity, assets under custody (AUC) growth, and wealth client asset growth.  

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory 
(90/100), hitting a one-year high. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

Citi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Citi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Messages on the platform indicated retail investors are optimistic about the stock’s potential.

Meanwhile, BofA analyst Ebrahim Poonawala raised the firm's price target on Citi to $95 from $90 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating.

Citi shares have gained over 36% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

Recent Stories

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon