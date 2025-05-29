Despite a steep fall in profit and revenues, MMTC stock rallied for the second session. An analyst says a technical rebound and rising volumes could push it further

MMTC shares surged 13% on Thursday despite a disappointing performance in its March quarter earnings.

SEBI-registered analyst Dhwani Patel attributes this to strong investor interest in the stock.

On the technical charts, Patel notes that MMTC has rebounded from the 38.2% retracement level of its previous fall. This reversal has been supported by increased volumes.

If this momentum continues, Patel sees the stock advancing to the ₹88 level, which coincides with its 50% retracement level.

However, she adds that the stock needs to maintain support of the 20-day Exponential Moving Average of ₹66.5 to sustain this bullish outlook.

MMTC, a state-run trading firm, posted a 97% drop in net profits to ₹2.23 crore, compared to ₹69.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also saw a steep decline of 64%, falling to ₹0.23 crore from ₹0.64 crore.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned more ‘bullish’ from a week ago.

MMTC sentiment and message volume on May 29 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

MMTC shares have rallied 28% over the past week.

