Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Friday said it will not sign the European Union’s code of practice for new laws governing the use of artificial intelligence, calling it an overreach.

Meta’s shares were up 0.11% during Friday’s pre-market trading session. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, said the EU’s overreach will throttle the development and deployment of AI in a post on LinkedIn.

“This code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act,” he said.

Meta’s stock is up 20% year-to-date and 47% in the past 12 months.

