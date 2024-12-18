Mastercard Raises Cash Dividend To $0.76 Per Share, Announces $12B Repurchase Program: Retail Chatter Shoots Up

The buyback program will become effective at the completion of the firm’s previously announced $11 billion program. As of Dec. 13, 2024, the company had approximately $3.9 billion remaining under the current approved share repurchase program.

Mastercard Raises Cash Dividend To $0.76 Per Share, Announces $12B Repurchase Program: Retail Chatter Shoots Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after the firm’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share, and a new share repurchase program.

The cash dividend represents a 15% increase over the previous dividend of $0.66 per share and will be paid on Feb. 7, 2025 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of Jan. 9, 2025.

The company’s new share buyback program authorizes it to repurchase up to $12 billion of its Class A common stock.

The program will become effective at the completion of the firm’s previously announced $11 billion program. As of Dec. 13, 2024, the company had approximately $3.9 billion remaining under the current approved share repurchase program.

Mastercard shares closed in the green on Tuesday and traded over 0.5% higher in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (57/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume (79/100) that hit a one-year high.

MA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:03 a.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits MA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:03 a.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, Jefferies reportedly raised the firm's price target on MasterCard to $610 from $590, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm projects that no incremental pricing would be needed in 2025 for MasterCard to reach 12% organic transaction processing fee growth, while only 50 points of incremental pricing would be required to hit 13% growth.

Meanwhile, Keefe Bruyette raised its price target on the stock to $618 from $580, while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Notably, shares of Mastercard have gained over 25% since the beginning of the year and are currently trading near their lifetime highs.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon