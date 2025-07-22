The update comes alongside range and performance improvements for the 2026 models, which maintain or exceed their current EPA ratings.

EV Maker Lucid (LCID) announced on Tuesday that its entire Lucid Air lineup will gain access to Tesla’s (TSLA) Supercharger network starting July 31.

Lucid’s stock edged 0.53% higher in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company dipped slightly but remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Tesla’s stock, on the other hand, fell 1.5% in morning trade. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago. The company is scheduled to report its second quarter (Q2) earnings on Wednesday.

The update comes alongside range and performance improvements for the 2026 models, which maintain or exceed their current EPA ratings.

“All Lucid Air owners, regardless of model or model year, will gain access to the North American Tesla Supercharger network starting July 31, 2025,” the company said. Access will require a Lucid-approved adapter. At compatible stations, drivers will be able to charge at up to 50 kW, recovering up to 200 miles of range per hour.

The announcement coincides with upgrades to the 2026 Lucid Air lineup. The Lucid Air Touring now offers an EPA-estimated range of 431 miles, a more than 6% improvement, while the Grand Touring model maintains its top-tier range rating of up to 512 miles.

Lucid also introduced new standard and optional equipment across the Air range, including a quieter air conditioning compressor borrowed from its upcoming Gravity SUV and an updated mobile charging cable kit.

The company added that a new optional 19-inch Aeronaut wheel will be offered on the Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models.

Lucid’s stock has fallen more than 6% this year and more than 20% over the past 12 months.

