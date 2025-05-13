KindlyMD CEO Tim Pickett said the merger allows the company to preserve and expand its mission to combat opioid dependency through alternative medicine while gaining a new engine for shareholder value creation.

Kindly MD (KDLY) shares hit an all-time high of $31.45 on Monday, surging over 600% after the healthcare company announced a merger with Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm Nakamoto Holdings to launch a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

By midday, KindlyMD’s stock pared its gains to 300%, trading at around $15.

The deal between Kindly MD and Nakamoto Holdings, founded by David Bailey — a key cryptocurrency advisor to President Donald Trump — marks KindlyMD’s pivot from healthcare to a Bitcoin-linked financial infrastructure.

The combined entity will adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy aimed at accumulating and growing Bitcoin on a per-share basis, also called "Bitcoin Yield."

“This is about bringing Bitcoin into the heart of global capital markets,” said Bailey, who will lead the combined company. “We’re packaging it in a form institutional investors understand—equity, debt, preferred shares—then listing those instruments globally.”

According to the company, more than 200 investors participated in the transaction’s funding round, which includes $510 million in private placement equity and $200 million in convertible debt.

Kindly MD CEO Tim Pickett said the merger allows the company to preserve and expand its mission to combat opioid dependency through alternative medicine while gaining a new engine for shareholder value creation.

“Kindly MD clinics will continue their core healthcare work, while joining a larger vision that aligns with financial innovation and patient-first care,” Pickett said.

The price of Bitcoin has surged this past week, rising more than 10% with gains of over 25% over the past month. It now trades 4% below its all-time high of nearly $109,000, seen in January.

The combined company will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “KDLY” until it finalizes a rebrand and symbol change. The board will consist of six Nakamoto appointees and one from Kindly MD.

The deal, unanimously approved by both boards, is subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. Regulatory filings will be submitted to the U.S. SEC, and the transaction is expected to close in the coming months.

