General Dynamics (GD) stock was up marginally in premarket trading on Tuesday ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects the aerospace and defense firm to post earnings of $3.48 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter ended March 31.

The aerospace firm has topped estimates in only one of the previous four quarters.

Even though investors were initially skeptical about any defense budget cuts led by the Department of Government Efficiency, recent developments have allayed some of the fears.

According to TheFly, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that a $1 trillion defense budget and strong internal exports would be beneficial for the defense sector.

The S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index is down 3.7% year-to-date (YTD), compared with a 12.1% fall in the broader S&P 500 index.

However, Morgan Stanley analysts have also noted that General Dynamics is more exposed to tariffs compared to its peers due to its Gulfstream business. At the same time, risks remain related to budget cuts in the company’s technologies segment.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘low.’

GD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:32 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

For 2025, the company had projected earnings per share between $14.75 and $14.85 and revenue of $50.3 billion.

General Dynamics shares have risen 3.1% YTD.

Peers Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace are scheduled to report their results on Tuesday.

