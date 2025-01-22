Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Shares of Gap Inc. ($GAP) surged more than 6% on Tuesday after the fashion retailer got an upgrade from analyst firm Argus, lifting retail sentiment.

Argus analyst Christine Dooley gave Gap a ‘Buy,’ upgrading it from ‘Hold’ with a $27 price target, Fly.com reported.  The analyst cited the work done by the company’s management in revitalizing the brands that had lagged the market in recent years. Gap is also expected to show earnings growth over the next several quarters, according to the analyst.

The analyst also highlighted that Gap shares currently trade at a low P/E ratio of 11 times forecast earnings when compared to its peer group, but with above peer-average dividend yields.

Sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes rose to ‘extremely high.’

Screenshot 2025-01-22 at 12.19.38 PM.png GAP sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 22 as of 2:05 am ET

Last week, UBS analyst Jay Sole upgraded Gap to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $26, up from $16.

According to UBS, Gap CEO Richard Dickson has been on the forefront of driving important change, showing the management's ability to increase the relevance of Gap's brands and deliver consistent operational improvements.

Wall Street analysts expect Gap to have earnings per share of $0.36 on estimated revenue of 
$4.07 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Gap’s brands include Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.

Gap stock is up 5.37% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why Trump’s Memecoin and Bitcoin Hit Record Highs on Inauguration Day

Why Trump’s Memecoin and Bitcoin Hit Record Highs on Inauguration Day

Core Inflation Eases in December, Here’s Where the Fed Rate-Cut Odds Stand

Core Inflation Eases in December, Here’s Where the Fed Rate-Cut Odds Stand

Insurance Nightmare: Why Thousands Had Policies Canceled Before LA Wildfires

Insurance Nightmare: Why Thousands Had Policies Canceled Before LA Wildfires

Here’s Why the Crypto Market is Surging Today

Here’s Why the Crypto Market is Surging Today

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon