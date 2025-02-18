Fluor Corp Stock Declines As Much As 7% Premarket After Q4 Earnings, 2025 Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.48 compared to an estimated $0.77. Revenue rose 11.5% to $4.26 billion compared to an estimated $4.42 billion.

Fluor Corp (FLR) shares declined over 7% in Tuesday’s pre-market session and are headed toward the lowest level since Sept. 11, 2024, after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings and 2025 outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.48 compared to an estimated $0.77. Revenue rose 11.5% to $4.26 billion compared to an estimated $4.42 billion.

Fluor Corp reported a net income of $1.86 billion during the quarter compared to a net loss of $21 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The fourth-quarter earnings include equity method earnings of $2.105 billion, which itself includes $2.221 billion for de-consolidation and re-measurement of the company’s investment in NuScale Power and a $116 million provision related to a jury verdict against a Fluor joint venture on an infrastructure project completed over 12 years ago.

The company repurchased $125 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter and expects to buy back $300 million worth of shares in 2025.

Fluor Corp’s full-year new awards stood at $15.1 billion compared to $19.5 billion a year ago. The company ended 2024 with a backlog of $28.5 billion compared to $29.4 billion in the prior year. Cash and marketable securities stood at $3 billion, up 14% from 2023.

For 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS at $2.25 to $2.75 per share compared to a Street estimate of $2.95. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to come in at $575 to $675 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (61/100), albeit with a lower score. Message volumes saw a spike following the earnings announcement.

FLR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:29 a.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

FLR shares fell nearly 12% in 2025 but have risen 18% over the past year.

