HPE unveiled new Gen12 servers with AMD chips, doubling memory, enhancing security, and cutting costs.

At its annual Discover Las Vegas event, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) unveiled new additions to its server lineup, which are designed to help businesses run more smoothly, securely, and cost-effectively.

HPE introduced two upgraded servers, the DL325 and DL345, under its latest Gen12 series. These machines are powered by advanced chips from AMD and come with double the memory of previous models, which makes them a good fit for handling large volumes of data or running multiple applications at once, according to the company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded 2% higher on Wednesday afternoon following the launch.

It said its servers should provide improved speed and performance for traditional office setups, as well those operating in remote areas.

Both servers are integrated with HPE's latest security architecture, the HPE Integrated Lights-Out 7 (iLO 7). They also come with built-in tools that help businesses monitor and manage their systems more easily.

HPE claims these improvements can reduce server maintenance time by up to 75%, save nearly five hours of downtime per machine annually, and cut operational costs significantly.

To support businesses using virtual machines, HPE has added compatibility with Morpheus VM Essentials Software. This software helps reduce the cost and complexity of managing virtual environments and can lower licensing expenses by as much as 90%.

HPE also rolled out the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, specifically designed for edge deployments through Microsoft Azure Local integration.

The DL145 is suitable for industries such as retail, healthcare, and finance, and offers plug-and-play installation with cloud-like manageability on-premises.

The company also announced plans to jointly launch the Osaka Sakai Data Center by early 2026, in collaboration with KDDI Corporation. The facility will provide NVIDIA (NVDA)-powered AI infrastructure to help startups and businesses build AI solutions and train large language models.

In the second-quarter (Q2) 2025, HPE’s revenue climbed 6% year-on-year to $7.6 billion, above the consensus estimate of $7.4 billion, as per Finchat data.

The company’s finance chief, Marie Myers said the revenue increase was driven by Server, Intelligent Edge, and Hybrid Cloud segments, with better profit margins in the Server category.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Hewlett Packard Enterprise remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

HPE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02.00 p.m. ET on Jun.25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock has lost 13% year-to-date and gained over 12% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<