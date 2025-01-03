Dating App Bumble In Focus After Analyst Downgrades Stock Citing Near-Term Challenges: Retail Stays Cautious

Wolfe Research underlined a product reset, the recent CFO departure, rising competition and slowing industry growth as challenges for Bumble.

Dating App Bumble In Focus After Analyst Downgrades Stock Citing Near-Term Challenges: Retail Stays Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Shares of Austin, Texas-based Bumble, Inc. ($BMBL), an online dating and social networking platform, could come under pressure on Friday after the company received a rating downgrade.

Late Thursday, Wolfe Research downgraded Bumble to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Outperform,’ TheFly reported. The firm said it expects execution following a product reset, the recent CFO departure, rising competition and slowing industry growth.

In early December, Bumble said CFO Anu Subramanian and Chief Marketing Officer Selby Drummond plan to leave the company effective March 14, 2025, and Jan. 2025, respectively. The company named Neil Shah, a former Slack executive, to the newly created role of chief business officer.

Third-quarter results released in early November showed a bottom-line miss, but sales exceeded expectations. Revenue climbed 0.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $273.6 million, with namesake app revenue rising 0.7% to $220.2 million. On the other hand, Badoo App and other revenue fell by 0.6%.

Paying customers rose to 4.3 million from 3.8 million, but the average revenue per user fell to $21.17 from $23.42. 

Analysts at Wolfe said the company will likely issue conservative guidance for 2025. They view the stock as more of a trading asset rather than an investment asset over the near to medium term.

BMBL-sentiment.png BMBL sentiment and message volume January 3, 2025, as of 2:42 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Bumble stock worsened to ‘neutral’ (46/100), from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago, with message volume tapering to ‘normal’ levels. 

A Bumble stock watcher on Stocktwits flagged it as one on which they are bullish. 

Another warned about the potential downside if the company does not still make money by February.

A third user expressed concerns about fundamentals.

Bumble stock plunged about 45% in 2024, and on Thursday, the first trading session of the year, the stock fell 2.09% to $7.97.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges On BLA Submission for Cell Therapy To Treat Muscular Dystrophy: Retail’s Excited

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Surges On BLA Submission for Cell Therapy To Treat Muscular Dystrophy: Retail’s Excited

TreeHouse Foods Stock Slips As Snack Maker Closes Acquisition Of Harris Tea, Reiterates Guidance: Retail’s Waiting and Watching

TreeHouse Foods Stock Slips As Snack Maker Closes Acquisition Of Harris Tea, Reiterates Guidance: Retail’s Waiting and Watching

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

Amazon Stock In Focus As Seattle Judge Rules Zulily Can Sue Retail Giant Over Monopoly Claims: Retail Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus As Seattle Judge Rules Zulily Can Sue Retail Giant Over Monopoly Claims: Retail Bullish

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up As It Adds To Leadership Former CEO of Panera Bread: Retail Reaction Lags

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up As It Adds To Leadership Former CEO of Panera Bread: Retail Reaction Lags

Recent Stories

Premanand Maharaj Tips: How much food to eat in 24 hours? RBA

Premanand Maharaj Tips: How much food to eat in 24 hours?

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000 RBA

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon