The joint system will standardize threat actor naming across cybersecurity platforms, aiming to reduce confusion, enhance intelligence sharing, and expedite responses to advanced cyber threats.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) have partnered to enhance the identification and classification of cyber threat actors across the cybersecurity landscape.

The collaboration aims to standardize the attribution of adversaries by different vendors, addressing the ongoing confusion caused by inconsistent naming systems within the industry.

The initiative introduces a unified reference system that connects the different threat actor names used by each company.

This alignment is designed to improve cross-platform threat recognition, enhance response coordination, and strengthen protection against advanced cyber threats.

Cybersecurity companies have long relied on independent classification methods to label hostile actors. Although each system offers unique insights, the lack of alignment has often resulted in attribution inconsistencies and slower incident handling.

“Adversaries hide behind both technology and the confusion created by inconsistent naming. As defenders, it’s our job to stay ahead and to give security teams clarity on who is targeting them and how to respond,” said Head of Counter Adversary Operations at CrowdStrike, Adam Meyers.

So far, the joint effort has reconciled over 80 threat actor entries between Microsoft and CrowdStrike’s systems. Among them, Microsoft’s "Volt Typhoon" and CrowdStrike’s "VANGUARD PANDA" have been identified as the same China-linked threat group.

Moving forward, both companies intend to broaden the scope of this mapping initiative by inviting additional security vendors to contribute.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CrowdStrike remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

CRWD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on June 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

CrowdStrike is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings on June 3, after markets close.

The stock has gained over 38% so far in 2025 and over 53% in the last 12 months.

