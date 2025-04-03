user
CoreWeave Stock Rally Gathers Momentum On Rumored Google Deal: Retail Bullish Despite Pre-Market Drop On Tariff Concerns

Google was reportedly in advanced talks to rent Nvidia Blackwell chips used in artificial intelligence applications from CoreWeave.

Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) stock rallied strongly on Wednesday, building on its 40% gains from the previous session.

Alphabet, Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) unit Google was in advanced talks to rent Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Blackwell chips used in artificial intelligence applications from CoreWeave, an Information report said, according to Investing.com.

Livingston, New Jersey-based CoreWeave is a cloud computing platform offering cloud-based data center infrastructure, powered by Nvidia latest graphic processing units (GPUs). It also provides storage and networking services.

CoreWeave shares had a lackluster public debut on Friday, when they ended flat at their initial public offering (IPO) price of $40.

After a modest drop on Monday, the stock reversed course and has headed northward since then.

The rally faces a key test on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs rattled the rest of the world markets and the U.S. stocks are set to open sharply lower.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CoreWeave stock turned ‘bullish’ by late Wednesday from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The message volume remained ‘extremely high.’

Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 5.01.28 AM.png CRWV sentiment and message volume as of 5:03 am ET, April 3 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher based his positive stance on the increasing AI server demand by big tech companies.

Another user said the company might be immune to Trump tariffs.

CoreWeave stock is up 53% in merely four sessions since its listing. In premarket trading on Thursday, the stock fell 6.21% to $57.55.

