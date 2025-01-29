Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post $1.86 in earnings per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Shares of Brinker International Inc. ($EAT) were up 2.2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings, reviving retail sentiment.

Brinker International, which operates ‘Chili's Grill and Bar’ and ‘Maggiano's Little Italy’ restaurant brands, is scheduled to report earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post $1.86 in earnings per share on revenue of 
$1.25 billion.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 3.46.13 PM.png

On Monday, Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull raised the firm's price target to $170 from $155 with a ‘Buy’ rating, Fly.com reported.  According to the analyst, Brinker should report "another solid quarter" driven by strong comparable store sales growth at Chili's. The report added that visitation trends at Chili's were strong each month of fiscal Q2, with sequential acceleration into Q3-to-date.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik also raised the firm's price target to $125 from $105 with a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Strelzik was also confident about the “durability” of the Chili's turnaround, Fly.com reported. The firm reaffirmed its neutral stance, noting that sales trends should ultimately normalize and potentially squeeze valuations.

Brinker International stock is up 16.87% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kohl’s Stock Rises On Reported Workforce Cuts: Retail’s Bullish

Kohl’s Stock Rises On Reported Workforce Cuts: Retail’s Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Need financial stability? Check out these 3 life-saving Post Office schemes! AJR

Need financial stability? Check out these 3 life-saving Post Office schemes!

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon