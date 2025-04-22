Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that a deal could be announced later this week.

Boeing stock is likely to garner retail attention on Tuesday after Bloomberg News reported that private equity firm Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to acquire the planemaker’s Jeppesen unit.

The companies are yet to reach a final agreement, and the talks could still end without one, the report said.

Jeppesen, which provides flight navigation tools for pilots, is profitable, the report said.

Boeing had acquired the unit in 2000, and it was one of the non-core assets that the company was looking to sell to reduce its debt load.

Other buyout firms that were interested in buying Jeppesen for $6 billion to $8 billion included Advent, Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc., Veritas Capital, and Warburg Pincus, Bloomberg had reported earlier.

The planemaker is scheduled to report its first quarter results on Wednesday.

The company has been slowly ramping up operations this year after a tumultuous previous 12 months, during which it was slapped with a production cap on its best-selling jet and faced a crippling worker strike.

However, tariff threats have cast some doubts over its turnaround efforts this year. Some of its jet have already been sent back from China.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ (64/100) territory, albeit with a lower score than a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘high.’

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:06 a.m. ET on April 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader referred to the unit as a ‘cash cow’ and criticized the sale.

Boeing shares have fallen 10.6% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<