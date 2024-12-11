BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

The newly leased facilities, offering 22 MW and 11 MW capacity, brings BitFuFu’s total operational capacity to 100 MW.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 7:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

BitFuFu shares climbed 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the Bitcoin mining company unveiled plans to expand its U.S. mining capacity under a 10-year lease agreement. 

The deal covers two facilities with a combined capacity of 33 megawatts (MW), is the next step in the company’s transition from an asset-light strategy to a hybrid infrastructure approach, according to the company.

"Given our long-term bullish outlook on Bitcoin, we have been focused on finding the optimal mix between a pure asset-light and asset heavy strategy,” said CEO and chairman of BitFuFu, Leo Lu, in a statement. 

The newly leased facilities, offering 22 MW and 11 MW capacity, are poised to contribute up to 2 exahashes per second (EH/s) of mining capacity. 

Moreover, the average power cost for these facilities is projected at a competitive $0.042 per kilowatt-hour. BitFuFu has operated at these sites for a year, ensuring their operational reliability and cost efficiency.

This move is part of the company’s broader ambition to scale its mining capacity to 1 gigawatt (GW) by the end of 2026. With the new facilities, BitFuFu's total operational capacity now exceeds 110 MW.

Screenshot 2024-12-11 080519.png BitFuFu Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 11 as of 8:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ (58/100) from ‘neutral’ a week ago, along with an uptick in message volumes to ‘high’. 

BitFuFu reported holding 1,643 Bitcoin valued at approximately $163 million, including 84 Bitcoin mined from its own operations in Nov. 2024. 

Despite Bitcoin’s gains, BitFuFu stock has underperformed its peers, posting a 14% decline year-to-date, which has raised concerns among investors.

