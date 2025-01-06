Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on Monday compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Alibaba Group Stock In Focus As Its AI Search Engine Reaches Milestone: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

ADR shares of Alibaba Group Holding ($BABA) were in the spotlight as the company’s international commerce division announced a customer milestone for its artificial intelligence search engine just two months into its launch, lifting retail sentiment.

Alibaba International, the international commerce division of Alibaba Group Holdings said Accio, had acquired over 500,000 small and medium-sized customers since launching in November.

Accio helps merchants with online sourcing with catalogs of millions of suppliers worldwide. The engine has over 7,600 product categories and boasts about 200 million trade industry-specific parameters, Alibaba said in a statement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on Monday compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes remained in the ‘low’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-06 at 4.35.20 PM.png BABA sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 6 as of 5:45 am ET

The company statement added the tool saw more than 50,000 SMEs deploy the tool during the peak global e-commerce sales seasons in November and December for Black Friday and Christmas inventory stocking.

Alibaba is banking on Accio to serve B2B global trade, targeting both SMEs and large corporations, helping them sort through the “sea of available information.”

Recently, Alibaba said it had agreed to sell its 78.7% stake in Chinese hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail for $1.7 billion to Chinese private equity firm DCP Partners. The move, part of the company’s strategy to reduce its physical retail footprint, also aims to boost its e-commerce business. Alibaba had bought the controlling stake for $3.6 billion five years ago.

Alibaba’s cloud computing unit is also reportedly seeking to slash prices on its AI products.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

Palantir Stock Dips After Analyst Hands Out Sell Recommendation Citing Pricier Valuation: Retail Concurs With Assessment

Palantir Stock Dips After Analyst Hands Out Sell Recommendation Citing Pricier Valuation: Retail Concurs With Assessment

nCino Stock Rises In Premarket Following Analyst’s Upgrade: Retail Mood Subdued

nCino Stock Rises In Premarket Following Analyst’s Upgrade: Retail Mood Subdued

Papa John's Stock In Spotlight As Pizza Chain Plans To Re-Enter India Market: Retail’s Neutral

Papa John's Stock In Spotlight As Pizza Chain Plans To Re-Enter India Market: Retail’s Neutral

AT&T Upgraded, T-Mobile Downgraded; Retail Investors Bullish On The 2 Telecom Plays

AT&T Upgraded, T-Mobile Downgraded; Retail Investors Bullish On The 2 Telecom Plays

Recent Stories

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny shk

Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah snt

Sacrifice of those killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal attack won't go in vain, assures HM Amit Shah

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 powerful cars under Rs 15 lakh in India

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

United Airlines Stock In Spotlight After Firm Accelerates Timeline To Bring Starlink Services Onboard: Retail’s Unswayed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon