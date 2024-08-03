Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's workout session with his employees goes viral; promotes fitness (WATCH)

    Viral Video: The fitness workshop was held in cooperation between Zerodha's startup capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, and Sister In Sweat, a sports health network for women. 

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's workout session with his employees goes viral; promotes fitness (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    Nithin Kamath, Zerodha's founder and CEO, is a strong fitness enthusiast. He just posted a video on X (previously Twitter) of an unplanned gym session with his coworkers. The workshop was held as part of a cooperation between Zerodha's startup capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, and Sister In Sweat, a sports health network for women. "Impromptu AMRAP workout when Sisters in Sweat were at work. 1 min x pushups," Mr Kamath wrote while sharing the clip. 

    The video of the millionaire joining his workers for the training session elicited various reactions from social media users. "Nithin understands this very well, if he keeps his employee active and not boring . They will continue to work and deliver results. At workplace, make the work interesting," wrote one user. 

    Also Read: Karnataka records highest rainfall in 30 years!

    "That's great initiative ! Everyone should follow!" commented another. "I don't know how but glad this showed up in my TL. Someone buy beer to "Sisters in Sweat" team. Pretty neat idea that should spread globally. Will help w/ #obesity epidemic," added a third user. 

    "Ok impromptu also is okay when it's good work like Fitness. Stay fit, stay healthy," said a fourth. "Good that you are encouraging fitness among employees sir. But Pls do this session after market hours to have glitch free trading," said another.

    Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, facts of breastfeeding on your newborn babies

    One user also asked Mr Kamath if his company provides exercise gadgets to its staff. "Wondering how are you supporting your team's health with tech? Using gadgets like wearable fitness trackers for heart health or stress management tools?" the user asked. 

    Nithin Kamath often sets health and fitness challenges for Zerodha staff. In February, the millionaire confessed that he had a small stroke. Back then, he admitted he was a little broken but "getting my treadmill count". He stated that, while he is unsure of the actual cause, he believes a mix of things such as his father's death, bad sleep, tiredness, and overworking might be to blame.

    Nithin Kamath co-founded Zerodha. He launched the broking firm in 2010 alongside his brother, Nikhil Kamath. Rainmatter, their venture capital fund and incubator, invests in fintech startups and financial inclusion initiatives. 

