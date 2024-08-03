Karnataka records highest rainfall in 30 years!

Karnataka
Karnataka is witnessing its highest rainfall in 30 years, offering relief from last year's severe drought. This monsoon season has exceeded rainfall records set since 1994.
After facing a 25% rainfall deficit last year, Karnataka is experiencing a significant rebound, with this year's rainfall surpassing normal levels by a considerable margin.
In June and July, southern interior Karnataka saw 202 mm of rain (+42%), the northern hinterland 283 mm (+31%), the malenadu 1,199 mm (+28%), and the coast 2,409 mm (+24%).
The state received 593 mm of rain during June and July, 28% more than the average 463 mm. This level of rainfall is comparable to the record set in 1994.
The coastal region received 2,409 mm of rain by July's end, 24% more than the typical 1,940 mm. This marks the highest rainfall since 1999.
Mandya district experienced 175.4 mm of rain (61% more than usual), while Belagavi received 60% more rain. Out of 31 districts, 16 saw above-normal rainfall.
July alone brought 390 mm of rain, 48% above the expected 263 mm. The southern hinterland saw a 27% increase, the northern hinterland 22%, the highlands 64%, and the coast 54%.
Meteorologists predict continued rainfall in August and September. While this helps reservoirs and crops, it raises concerns about potential flooding and crop damage.
With more rain expected, experts recommend precautionary measures to handle possible floods and manage crop damage. The state continues to monitor the situation closely.