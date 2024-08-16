Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World's Safest City 2024 list out! Abu Dhabi ranks top, no Indian cities on the list

    For the eighth consecutive year, since 2017, Abu Dhabi has been crowned the 'World's Safest City' and has risen to the top of the 2024 rankings, which include 329 places worldwide.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Global Liveability Index from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Numbeo's Global Rankings shared the list of the safest cities for 2024. Abu Dhabi is once again the safest city in the world and the most liveable city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. For the eighth consecutive year, since 2017, Abu Dhabi has been crowned the 'World's Safest City' and has risen to the top of the 2024 rankings, which include 329 places worldwide. The UAE's consistent dedication to maintaining security and ensuring the well-being of its people and visitors is reflected in the city's low crime rates, effective law enforcement, and overall sense of stability.

    The city is also known for its excellent healthcare and education institutions, which greatly contribute to its livability. Abu Dhabi has one of the best healthcare infrastructures in the world, with 3,323 healthcare institutions, including 67 hospitals and 1,068 pharmacies, as well as 12,922 licensed doctors.

    For the 2023-2024 academic year, the city will have 459 schools, including private, public, and mixed alternatives, guaranteeing that its inhabitants have access to high-quality educational opportunities. While Abu Dhabi sets the standard for safety and liveability, other Gulf towns are also making progress. Kuwait City, Doha, and Bahrain are rising through the ranks, with Dubai not far behind. Dubai is ranked second in the UAE for liveability and sixth globally for safety, demonstrating the region's overall dedication to providing a secure and stable environment for its residents.

    Safety Index ranking 

    Abu Dhabi- United Arab Emirates: 88.2
    Ajman-United Arab Emirates: 84.2
    Doha- Qatar: 84.0
    Taipei- Taiwan: 83.7
    Dubai- United Arab Emirates: 83.6
    Ras al-Khaimah- United Arab Emirates: 82.9
    Muscat- Oman: 80.6
    The Hague (Den Haag)-Netherlands: 79.7
    Munich- Germany: 79.5
    Trondheim- Norway: 79.4

    Dangerous cities in India

    New Delhi and Mumbai are the two most dangerous Indian cities for travelers in 2024. According to a report, these cities face substantial safety and crime concerns, which may discourage travelers and harm India's reputation as a travel destination. 

