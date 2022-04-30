World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends

This is rarely known that this day was initially celebrated on May 10, 1998, by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the Worldwide Laughter Yoga Management.

Laughing is therapeutic. In today's world, it's hard to find people laughing and smiling at all. To remind the world, May's first Sunday is celebrated as World Laughter Day each year.

A laughter dose protects you from stress and mentally fixes you, and lets you stress-free. This is rarely known that this day was initially celebrated on May 10 1998, by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the Worldwide Laughter Yoga Management.

On the event of World Laughter Day 2022, let's share some humorous messages, greetings, and quotes with your family and tickle their humorous bones.

Listed below are the messages, quotes you can share with your friends and family

1) People who are happy inside, those hearts are healthier. Wishing a World Laughter Day to you!

2) Who said laughter adds wrinkles rather, it brings glows, that's why keep always smiling! For everyone, Happy World Laughter Day.

3) Try Laughing, and the world will laugh with you. Try crying, and you'll cry alone. That's why have a carefree laugh on World Laughter Day!

4) To stay healthy, Laugh daily. Happiest World Laughter Day.

5)They say laughter is the best medicine; one should taste it every day to stay healthy.

6) May your lives are filled with jokes and laughter; I wish you and your family a very happy World Laughter Day.

7) What soap does to the body, laughter does the same to your soul. So keep laughing.

8) Happy faces always look good, so laugh and laugh.

9) Let's laugh a little more and give our lives more time. A day of laughter in a happy world!

10) Smile is a kiss of the soul, Minna Thomas Antrim

