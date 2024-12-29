Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip

First Published Dec 29, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Snowfall continues in the mountainous regions. From Himachal Pradesh to Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Sikkim are covered with a blanket of snow. The temperature here has reached below -5 degrees. In such a situation, if you are also going to the mountains to enjoy the snowfall, then it is very important to keep some things in mind. Otherwise, a fun trip can turn into a nightmare. So let's know what things you must have during a mountain trip.

​1) Navigation and Communication System
Many times there is a network problem in mountainous areas. So you must have a map and compass. Apart from this, also keep a GPS device and a smartphone with offline maps and make sure that it is fully charged while keeping a power bank or solar charger to charge the phone.

2) Special Clothes and Shoes for Mountains
Unlike plains, it is colder in mountainous areas. Take quick-drying thermal wear for this. After this, wear an insulating layer i.e. wool or down jacket. Finally, use waterproof and windproof jackets and pants for the outer layer. Keep hiking boots for walking. These give you a good grip and are very helpful for walking in the snow. Woolen socks and gloves are enough for the feet. Also, don't forget to keep a rain poncho or waterproof cover, it comes in handy when it suddenly starts raining.

3) Food and Water Arrangements
Many times due to less oxygen, people's BP drops and they start feeling dizzy. So whenever you backpack, keep high-energy snacks. Carry nuts and water bottles. If you intend to camp, take a sleeping bag with you. Also, keep some medicines like bandages, antiseptic cream, and antibiotics.

4) Body Care Items
Seeing snow is as much fun as it is, but getting there is even more challenging. In such a situation, it is also necessary to take care of the body. In winter, the skin becomes tight and starts cracking. Sometimes even blood comes out. In such a situation, you must have moisturizer, sunscreen, and lip balm. So that you keep moisturizing your skin from time to time.

