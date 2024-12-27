New Year 2025: Sydney to Dubai– 5 Best destinations to ring in the New Year

 As New Year 2025 approaches, these five destinations offer unforgettable celebrations. From iconic fireworks in Sydney to the Northern Lights in Reykjavik, each city promises a unique and exciting way to ring in the new year.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

As the world ushers in the New Year 2025, choosing the perfect destination to celebrate the occasion can add an extra spark to the festivities. From dazzling fireworks to unique cultural traditions, certain cities stand out for their vibrant celebrations. Whether you're seeking a luxurious experience, adventure, or simply a lively atmosphere, these five destinations promise unforgettable New Year experiences. Here's a look at some of the best places around the globe to celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style.
 

article_image2

New York City, USA

Known for the iconic Times Square Ball Drop, New York offers one of the most famous New Year's celebrations worldwide. With Broadway shows, rooftop parties, and the electric energy of the city, NYC is perfect for those who want to celebrate in style.

 

article_image3

Dubai, UAE

Dubai hosts some of the world’s most extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations, including a breathtaking fireworks show at Burj Khalifa. The city also offers luxurious parties, concerts, and global cuisine, making it an ideal destination for those seeking glamour.

 

article_image4

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh's Hogmanay is one of the largest and most celebrated New Year festivals in the world. The city offers torchlight parades, street parties, live music, and fireworks, all set against the historic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

article_image5

Reykjavik, Iceland

If you’re looking for a unique New Year’s experience, Reykjavik is the place to be. The city boasts bonfires, fireworks, and a lively street party atmosphere. Plus, you might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, making it a magical celebration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder RBA

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits NTI

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings snt

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know NTI

Is wearing socks while sleeping good for your health? Here's what you should know

Recent Stories

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves dmn

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour ATG

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour

Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27 RBA

Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27

Shown black flags, Manmohan Singh still asked JNU to be lenient with protesters; Umar Khalid's post goes viral shk

Shown black flags, Manmohan Singh still asked JNU to be lenient with protesters; Umar Khalid's post goes viral

PHOTOS Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown RBA

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon