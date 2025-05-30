Mangoes are the king of fruits, a summer favorite. But did you know soaking them in water before eating offers several health benefits? Let's explore why.

The mere mention of mangoes brings a sweet taste to the mouth. In summer, both markets and homes are filled with its fragrance. There's hardly a home where mangoes aren't enjoyed during this season. But the question is, do you soak them before eating? You might have seen mangoes kept in water for hours in many households. This isn't just a tradition; there are scientific and Ayurvedic reasons behind it. Here are 6 main reasons why you should soak mangoes in water for a while before eating:

1. Reducing Heat

Mangoes have a warming effect on the body, which can lead to issues like mouth ulcers, acne, nosebleeds, or heartburn. Soaking mangoes in water reduces this heat, making them easier to digest.

2. Removing Chemicals and Pesticides

Most commercially available mangoes are ripened using carbide or pesticides. Eating unsoaked mangoes can be harmful to your health. Soaking helps remove these chemicals to a great extent.

3. Removing Anti-nutrients

The outer surface of mangoes sometimes contains anti-nutrients like phytic acid, which can reduce nutrient absorption in the body. Soaking helps remove these elements.

4. Aiding Digestion

Soaked mangoes are digested faster and better, reducing problems like gas, acidity, or indigestion.

5. Reducing Blood Sugar Spikes

Soaking helps balance the sugar level in mangoes, making them a slightly better option for people with diabetes.

6. Cooling the Body

Soaked mangoes help cool the body, which is especially beneficial in summer. Wash the mangoes and soak them in a container for more than an hour. You can also add a little salt to the water.