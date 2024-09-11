Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Persistent loose motions in children could be a sign of liver problems. Identifying and treating liver issues early can help improve your child's health and recovery.
     

    When children experience persistent loose motions, it often raises concerns for parents. While common digestive disturbances like infections or food intolerances are frequently to blame, underlying liver issues can also manifest through similar symptoms. Dr. Neelam Mohan, Senior Director and HOD of Gastroenterology, Liver Transplant, and Gastrosciences at Medanta, Gurugram, emphasizes the importance of considering liver dysfunction as a potential cause of chronic diarrhea in children.

    Understanding Liver Disease in Children
    Even though liver illness is less common in children than in adults, its potentially serious consequences make it a serious issue. Wilson's disease and biliary atresia are two conditions that are becoming more common in Indian pediatric populations. Approximately 1 in 10,000 live babies have biliary atresia; to improve results, identification and treatment must occur as soon as possible. The fact that over 300 children in India have liver transplants each year, despite the condition being extremely rare, highlights the importance of early detection and treatment.

    How Liver Problems Can Cause Persistent Diarrhea
    The liver plays a crucial role in digestion, mainly because it produces bile, which facilitates the absorption and digestion of fat. Bile production can be disrupted by impaired liver function, which can result in digestive problems including chronic diarrhea. If the loose motions continue for more than a week, and if you have other symptoms as well, you should get checked for potential liver involvement.

    Recognizing Symptoms of Liver Dysfunction

    Parents should be vigilant for additional symptoms that might indicate liver problems in their child:

    Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes, due to bilirubin buildup, is a classic sign of liver dysfunction and requires immediate medical evaluation.

    Swollen Abdomen: An enlarged liver or spleen can cause abdominal swelling, pain, or discomfort, typically in the upper right quadrant.

    Dark Urine and Pale Stools: Changes in urine color to dark and stools to pale or clay-colored suggest liver issues affecting bile processing.

    Fatigue and Weakness: Persistent fatigue or weakness may indicate the liver's reduced ability to filter toxins and provide necessary nutrients.

    Poor Appetite and Weight Loss: Refusal to eat and weight loss can be linked to liver problems, especially when coupled with other symptoms.

    Bruising and Bleeding: Difficulty with blood clotting, indicated by easy bruising or frequent nosebleeds, points to liver dysfunction.

    It is important to pay attention to children's persistent loose movements, particularly if they are accompanied by further liver-related symptoms. Effective treatment and diagnosis of pediatric liver disorders are essential. Getting medical attention as soon as a child shows any of the signs listed above will help guarantee the right care and enhance results.

