Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason

Research reveals that younger women are naturally inclined to date older men—until they reach a point where practicality and future caregiving responsibilities take precedence.

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:32 PM IST

 

Research reveals that younger women are naturally inclined to date older men—until they reach a point where practicality and future caregiving responsibilities take precedence. Studies show that women in their mid-20s typically prefer partners about 2.7 years older. However, as women age, this gap narrows. By the time they’re in their 60s and reenter the dating scene, many women prioritize partners closer to their age or younger, aiming to avoid the caregiving demands often associated with older partners.

“Choosing a same-aged or younger partner after the age of 60 may allow women to postpone or avoid the caregiving burden and better maintain their emotional well-being,” researchers from University College Dublin explained, DailyMail reported.

For men, however, the trend moves in the opposite direction. DiCaprio, 50, currently dating 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, exemplifies this tendency. As men age, their preference for younger partners increases. By their 60s, men are more likely to partner with women at least a decade younger, especially if they are affluent and not in long-term relationships.

“Men tend to initiate relationships with younger women, and the age difference tends to increase as they get older,” the research team stated. This trend, they speculate, is partly rooted in evolutionary biology, where youth signals fertility—a trait men are instinctively drawn to.

The study, published in Personal Relationships, analyzed data from 40,000 men and women over 50, tracking their long-term romantic history and the age gaps at the start of their relationships. On average, 25-year-old men dated women 2.9 years younger. As these men aged, the gap expanded by roughly a year every five years.

The findings also highlighted that wealthier men often seek younger partners to enhance their status. “Having a younger partner may signify prestige for older men,” the researchers noted.

Also read: Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Recent Stories

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Tesla Stock Gains Momentum After Analyst Upgrade On Auto Growth Hopes: Retail Eyes $500 Peak Soon

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Arbe Robotics Stock Skyrockets Ahead Of CES 2025 Announcement In Collaboration With Nvidia: Retail Extremely Bullish

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Boeing Stock Climbs Higher After Barclays Upgrade, Price-Target Hike: Retail Opts To Stay Grounded

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Trimble Stock Edges Higher On Extending Qualcomm Partnership For Automated Vehicle Solutions: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon