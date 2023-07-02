What is rippling muscle disease? Late bodybuilding icon Jo Lindner's rare condition explained

German bodybuilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner, who passed away at the age of 30, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with rippling muscle disease (RMD).

Tragic news emerged from the fitness community on Sunday as Jo Lindner, a prominent German bodybuilder and social media influencer, passed away at the young age of 30. Jo Lindner, widely known as "Joesthetics," had a significant online presence with 8.5 million followers on Instagram and an impressive 500 million views on his YouTube channel. His girlfriend, Nicha, shared on Instagram that Jo Lindner suffered from an aneurysm, but it was revealed that he had also been diagnosed with rippling muscle disease (RMD) prior to his passing.

Rippling Muscle Disease and Jo Lindner's Battle

Just a few weeks before his untimely death, Jo Lindner disclosed his diagnosis of rippling muscle disease (RMD). In his last Instagram post, he discussed his fitness journey after taking a year off from intensive bodybuilding. The bodybuilder had mentioned in an interview with fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk that RMD is technically a cramp, shedding some light on his condition.

Understanding Rippling Muscle Disease

Rippling muscle disease is a rare neuromuscular disorder that primarily affects the muscles. It is characterized by muscle hyperirritability triggered by stretch, percussion, or movement. Common symptoms include fatigue, cramps, and muscle stiffness, especially following strenuous activity. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD), a division of the National Institute of Health in the United States, RMD is associated with changes in the CAV3 gene and is classified under a group of conditions known as caveolinopathies.

The Legacy of Jo Lindner

Jo Lindner's passing has left a void in the fitness and social media community. His dedication to bodybuilding and his influential online presence garnered him a substantial following. While his journey was tragically cut short, his impact will be remembered by his millions of fans and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

The fitness world mourns the loss of Jo Lindner, a talented bodybuilder and social media influencer. His battle with rippling muscle disease sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals with rare conditions. Jo Lindner's legacy will continue to inspire and motivate many, leaving an indelible mark on the fitness community and beyond.

Paying tribute to Lindner, Nicha said he died "in her arms". "Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late," her Instagram post said.

Nicha described Lindner as "sweet", "strong" and an "amazing and incredible person in this world".