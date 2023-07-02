Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is rippling muscle disease? Late bodybuilding icon Jo Lindner's rare condition explained

    German bodybuilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner, who passed away at the age of 30, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with rippling muscle disease (RMD).

    What is rippling muscle disease? Late bodybuilding icon Jo Lindner's rare condition explained snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:03 PM IST

    Tragic news emerged from the fitness community on Sunday as Jo Lindner, a prominent German bodybuilder and social media influencer, passed away at the young age of 30. Jo Lindner, widely known as "Joesthetics," had a significant online presence with 8.5 million followers on Instagram and an impressive 500 million views on his YouTube channel. His girlfriend, Nicha, shared on Instagram that Jo Lindner suffered from an aneurysm, but it was revealed that he had also been diagnosed with rippling muscle disease (RMD) prior to his passing.

    Also read: Unveiling the truth - 7 potential side effects of creatine

    Rippling Muscle Disease and Jo Lindner's Battle

    Just a few weeks before his untimely death, Jo Lindner disclosed his diagnosis of rippling muscle disease (RMD). In his last Instagram post, he discussed his fitness journey after taking a year off from intensive bodybuilding. The bodybuilder had mentioned in an interview with fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk that RMD is technically a cramp, shedding some light on his condition.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jo Lindner (@joesthetics)

    Understanding Rippling Muscle Disease

    Rippling muscle disease is a rare neuromuscular disorder that primarily affects the muscles. It is characterized by muscle hyperirritability triggered by stretch, percussion, or movement. Common symptoms include fatigue, cramps, and muscle stiffness, especially following strenuous activity. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD), a division of the National Institute of Health in the United States, RMD is associated with changes in the CAV3 gene and is classified under a group of conditions known as caveolinopathies.

    The Legacy of Jo Lindner

    Jo Lindner's passing has left a void in the fitness and social media community. His dedication to bodybuilding and his influential online presence garnered him a substantial following. While his journey was tragically cut short, his impact will be remembered by his millions of fans and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

    The fitness world mourns the loss of Jo Lindner, a talented bodybuilder and social media influencer. His battle with rippling muscle disease sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals with rare conditions. Jo Lindner's legacy will continue to inspire and motivate many, leaving an indelible mark on the fitness community and beyond.

    Paying tribute to Lindner, Nicha said he died "in her arms". "Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late," her Instagram post said.

    Nicha described Lindner as "sweet", "strong" and an "amazing and incredible person in this world".

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout MSW EAI

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India RBA EAI

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit MSW EAI

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit

    How to crack a job interview? Here are some easy 7 ways RBA EAI

    How to crack a job interview? Here are some easy 7 ways

    Unlock the Health Benefits of Pomegranate: A Nutritious Superfruit for Heart Health, Immunity and More MSW EAI

    Unlock the Health Benefits of Pomegranate: A Nutritious Superfruit for Heart Health, Immunity and More

    Recent Stories

    K46 teaser Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2 ADC

    'K46' teaser: Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2

    Karnataka: Nandi hills, Skandagiri closed for public on July 2-3 ahead of President's visit vkp

    Karnataka: Nandi hills, Skandagiri closed for public on July 2-3 ahead of President’s visit

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout MSW EAI

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout

    Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM: Uddhav camp's 'back stab' jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra AJR

    Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM: Uddhav camp's 'back stab' jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India RBA EAI

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon