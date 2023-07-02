Unveiling the truth: 7 potential side effects of Creatine

Lifestyle
Creatine is a widely used supplement among athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking to enhance their performance and build muscle mass.
While it offers numerous benefits, it is important to acknowledge that creatine supplementation carries possibility of side effects.
Some may experience symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, or stomach cramps. To minimize effect, it is advisable to start with a lower dosage.
Creatine can draw water into muscle cells, leading to water retention outside the muscles, causing temporary weight gain.
While creatine is generally safe for individuals with healthy kidneys, those with pre-existing kidney issues should exercise caution.
There have been reports of elevated liver enzymes in some individuals using high doses of creatine; do seek professional advice.
This side effect may be attributed to dehydration caused by increased water uptake by muscle cells; consume sufficient fluids.
Symptoms may include rash, itching, difficulty breathing, or swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat; seek medical advice.
Individuals with certain conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or a history of kidney or liver disease, should exercise caution.