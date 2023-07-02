Lifestyle

Unveiling the truth: 7 potential side effects of Creatine

What is Creatine?

Creatine is a widely used supplement among athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking to enhance their performance and build muscle mass.

Side effects of Creatine

While it offers numerous benefits, it is important to acknowledge that creatine supplementation carries possibility of side effects.

1. Gastrointestinal Distress

Some may experience symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, or stomach cramps. To minimize effect, it is advisable to start with a lower dosage.

2. Water Retention

Creatine can draw water into muscle cells, leading to water retention outside the muscles, causing temporary weight gain.

3. Kidney Stress

While creatine is generally safe for individuals with healthy kidneys, those with pre-existing kidney issues should exercise caution.

4. Liver Strain

There have been reports of elevated liver enzymes in some individuals using high doses of creatine; do seek professional advice.

5. Muscle Cramps and Dehydration

This side effect may be attributed to dehydration caused by increased water uptake by muscle cells; consume sufficient fluids.

6. Allergic Reactions

Symptoms may include rash, itching, difficulty breathing, or swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat; seek medical advice.

7. Pre-existing Health Conditions

Individuals with certain conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or a history of kidney or liver disease, should exercise caution.

