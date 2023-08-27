What is appendix cancer? Know the common symptoms and recognise the warning signs

Here, we will explore the common signs and symptoms of appendix cancer to raise awareness about the condition and emphasise the importance of recognising these warning signs.

Appendix cancer, a rare malignancy originating in the appendix, a small organ near the beginning of the large intestine, poses a unique challenge to medical practitioners and patients alike. Due to its infrequent occurrence and subtle initial symptoms, the disease often goes unnoticed until it reaches advanced stages. Early detection is paramount for successful treatment and improved outcomes. In this article, we will look at the most prevalent signs and symptoms of appendix cancer to increase awareness and underline the necessity of spotting these warning signals.

Also Read: Improved Mood to Enhanced Alertness: 5 unique benefits of Caffeine for your Brain

Signs to Keep in Mind

Abdominal Pain and Discomfort: One of the primary symptoms of appendix cancer is persistent abdominal pain and discomfort. This pain may initially be mild and vague, often mistaken for indigestion or gas. As the tumour grows, the pain intensifies and becomes localised in the lower right side of the abdomen, where the appendix is situated. This pain may worsen with movement or pressure. Unexplained loss of Appetite and weight: Unintentional weight loss is a common symptom of various cancers, including appendix cancer. The tumour's presence and growth can interfere with the body's normal metabolic processes, leading to a loss of appetite and subsequent weight loss. Fatigue and Weakness: Persistent fatigue and weakness can be symptoms of appendix cancer. As the disease progresses, the cancer cells consume the body's energy reserves, leading to overwhelming tiredness and a lack of stamina. Nausea and Vomiting: Appendix cancer can cause persistent nausea and vomiting, often attributed to gastrointestinal issues. If these symptoms persist, it is essential to consider the possibility of an underlying cancerous condition. Changes in Bowel Habits: Unexplained changes in bowel habits can indicate appendix cancer. Patients may experience alternating episodes of diarrhoea and constipation or notice changes in stool consistency. Blood in the stool (haematochezia) or black, tarry stools (melena) may also be observed, suggesting possible bleeding from the tumour. Abdominal Swelling and Mass: As the tumour in the appendix grows larger, it may lead to the development of an abdominal mass or lump. This swelling is typically painless and can be felt during physical examination. In some cases, the mass may cause visible abdominal distension. Ascites: In advanced stages of appendix cancer, the tumour can cause fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity, a condition known as ascites. Ascites may lead to abdominal distension and discomfort.

Preventive Measures:

While appendix cancer is relatively rare, being aware of the warning signs is crucial. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, may contribute to overall health and potentially reduce the risk of various cancers.

Also Read: Biryani to Dosa-8 popular South Indian dishes for weekend

While appendix cancer is rare, recognising its common symptoms is vital for early detection and timely intervention. Early diagnosis allows for a broader range of treatment options and a better chance of a successful outcome. So, check these signs and work towards getting yourself screened on time.

-By Dr. Rudresh Tabali, Consultant Surgical Oncology, HCG NMR Cancer centre, Hubli