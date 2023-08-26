Chicken Curry to Dosa-7 popular South Indian dishes for weekend

Lifestyle
South Indian cuisine offers a wide array of flavorful and delicious dishes that are perfect for a weekend get-together. Here are seven popular South Indian dishes you can consider.
Spice up the gathering with a flavorful Andhra-style chicken curry served with steamed rice or pulao.
Prepare a Chettinad feast with dishes like chicken curry, Chettinad fish fry, and spicy mutton curry, accompanied by parotta or rice.
Offer crispy medu vadas accompanied by piping hot sambar, along with coconut chutney and a selection of other chutneys.
Prepare a dosa feast with various dosas like masala dosa (stuffed with spiced potato), onion dosa, and paper dosa, served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Serve soft and fluffy idlis with an assortment of chutneys like coconut chutney, tomato chutney, and mint chutney.
Prepare a comforting bowl of pongal, a savory rice and lentil dish seasoned with black pepper, ghee, and cashews, served with coconut chutney.
Karnataka Bisi Bele Bath: Present a wholesome dish of bisi bele bath, a flavorful combination of rice, lentils, and mixed vegetables, cooked with aromatic spices.