Chicken Curry to Dosa-7 popular South Indian dishes for weekend

South Indian cuisine offers a wide array of flavorful and delicious dishes that are perfect for a weekend get-together. Here are seven popular South Indian dishes you can consider.

Image credits: Getty

Andhra Chicken Curry

Spice up the gathering with a flavorful Andhra-style chicken curry served with steamed rice or pulao.
 

Image credits: Getty

Tamil Nadu Chettinad Special

Prepare a Chettinad feast with dishes like chicken curry, Chettinad fish fry, and spicy mutton curry, accompanied by parotta or rice.
 

Image credits: Getty

Vada Sambar

Offer crispy medu vadas accompanied by piping hot sambar, along with coconut chutney and a selection of other chutneys.
 

Image credits: Getty

Dosa Varieties

Prepare a dosa feast with various dosas like masala dosa (stuffed with spiced potato), onion dosa, and paper dosa, served with coconut chutney and sambar.
 

Image credits: Getty

Idli with Different Chutneys

Serve soft and fluffy idlis with an assortment of chutneys like coconut chutney, tomato chutney, and mint chutney.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pongal

Prepare a comforting bowl of pongal, a savory rice and lentil dish seasoned with black pepper, ghee, and cashews, served with coconut chutney.
 

Image credits: Getty

Karnataka Bisi Bele Bath

Karnataka Bisi Bele Bath: Present a wholesome dish of bisi bele bath, a flavorful combination of rice, lentils, and mixed vegetables, cooked with aromatic spices.
 

Image credits: our own
