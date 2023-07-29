Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unusual moles on your body? Here are 6 things which demands attention

    Concerned about moles appearing on your body after birth? Unveil key reasons to understand their significance and potential risks. Learn how to identify warning signs and when to seek professional advice for a healthier life. by Leona Merlin Antony

    Unusual moles on your body? Here are 6 things which demands attention LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

    Moles are a common occurrence on the human body, and most of them are harmless. However, moles appearing on the skin after birth can raise concerns about potential health implications. While not all new moles are problematic, it's essential to be vigilant and monitor any changes.

    1. Development of New Moles

    If you notice new moles on your body, especially after the age of 30, it's essential to keep a close eye on them. Unlike birthmarks, these moles may signify changes in the skin's cellular structure, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer, particularly melanoma.

    2. Asymmetry and Irregular Borders

    Pay attention to the shape and borders of new moles. If a mole is asymmetrical or has irregular, blurred, or poorly defined edges, it could be a warning sign of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

    3. Color Changes

    Observe the colour of new moles. Moles that have multiple colours or variations in shade, such as black, brown, red, blue, or white, warrant closer examination. Sudden changes in colour might indicate the mole is becoming cancerous.

    4. Size and Growth

    Monitor the size of new moles over time. If a mole is larger than 6mm in diameter or is increasing in size, it's crucial to consult a dermatologist promptly. Rapid growth could be a sign of malignant transformation.

    ALSO READ:Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana

    5. Itching or Bleeding

    Keep an eye on any changes in new moles, including itching, bleeding, or oozing. Also, observe whether the mole elevates above the skin surface or undergoes any other structural alterations. These changes might indicate a potential issue and should be investigated by a medical professional.

    6. Personal and Family History

    Your personal and family medical history can also play a role. If you or any close relatives have a history of skin cancer or atypical moles, it increases your risk. Regular skin checks with a dermatologist may be recommended in such cases.

    ALSO READ: Immunity booster to anti-parasitic properties: 5 medicinal benefits of Neem

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg vkp

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

    Bright Complexion to Fighting Acne: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tomatoes vma eai

    Bright Complexion to Fighting Acne: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tomatoes

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power vma eai

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin vma eai

    5 ways how Orange Zest can do wonders for your Skin

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana vma eai

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana

    Recent Stories

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg vkp

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

    Flawless canvas: Know 7 different types of skin LMA

    Flawless canvas: Know 7 different types of skin

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon