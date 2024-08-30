Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tips for preventing sports-related injuries; know from experts

    Following these tips and being mindful of your environment can significantly reduce the likelihood of injuries in various settings.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    Injuries are a prevalent issue, affecting millions of people worldwide. They can occur in various settings, including the home, workplace, sports fields, and public places. The severity of injuries can range from minor cuts and bruises to severe fractures and dislocations. While the human body is remarkably resilient, it is not invincible. Injuries can take many forms and have the potential to significantly disrupt daily life, hinder fitness goals, and impact overall well-being. To minimize the risk and severity of injuries, it is essential to adopt a systematic approach that includes proactive measures and effective strategies.

    Maintaining a healthy diet rich in micronutrients, protein, fats, carbohydrates, and proper hydration prevents injuries. Ensuring that the body is well-nourished and hydrated gives it the essential resources needed to function optimally and recover quickly.

    Also Read: Hobby to Business: 7 Strategies for turning what you love into success

    PREVENTING SPORTS INJURIES

    1. Warm Up & Cool Down: Warming up is essential for preparing the body for physical activity by increasing blood flow to muscles, thereby reducing the risk of injury. Cooling down after exercise helps safely return the body to its resting state and prevents muscle stiffness. Both practices are mandatory and vital components of any sports regimen.
    2. Use Proper Gear & Protective Equipment: Always use the appropriate gear and protective equipment tailored to your sport. This can significantly reduce the risk of injury.
    3. Strength Training & Balanced Exercises: Engage in strength training exercises specific to your sport, balancing exercises and cardiovascular workouts. These activities help build endurance, improve muscle coordination, and reduce the likelihood of injury.

    PREVENTING WORKPLACE INJURIES

    - Attend Safety Training: Regularly attend safety training sessions and adhere to the instructions provided. This is crucial for maintaining a safe work environment.

    - Take Regular Breaks: To reduce strain on the eyes and muscles, take regular breaks, especially during prolonged periods of work.

    - Maintain Proper Posture: Adopt and maintain proper posture to avoid musculoskeletal problems common in workplace settings.

    Also Read: Inspirational! Noida’s samosa seller clears NEET UG, Aims for a future beyond the Stall

    PREVENTING INJURIES AT HOME

    - Clear Clutter: To prevent trips and falls, keep living spaces tidy and clutter-free.

    - Safe Storage: Store hazardous items like oil, grease, and sharp objects safely and out of reach.

    - Ensure Adequate Lighting: Use sufficient lighting in all areas, especially in washrooms and utility spaces, to avoid accidents.

    - Supportive Equipment for Elders: Install supportive equipment such as sidebars, elevated toilet seats, and overhead bars to assist elders at home and reduce the risk of falls.

    -By Dr Brahmaraju T J, Sr Consultant Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Gleneagles BGS Hospital Kengeri, Bengaluru

