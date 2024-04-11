"I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda's look in his recent movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was applauded as he underwent a tremendous transformation. He experienced considerable weight loss to play Veer Savarkar in his directorial debut and also claimed that he was in a 'poor state' and could have died.

Randeep Hooda shares weight loss journey

In an interview, Randeep said, "I absolutely could have died. I was in such a bad state. I [will] try to contractually bind people, if I’m going to attempt something like that (again)." He said that when the previous producers shelved the film, he lost all of his muscle bulk. He recalled passing out and collapsing off his horse and his calf was flexed at a perfect angle to his thigh, revealing how weak he might have been.

He explained what happens when one restricts themselves to meals for an extended time, he could not even walk. Then, with the help of a physiotherapist, he began practicing walking on a treadmill underwater. He said that he had a scene in the film where his character, Mr Savarkar, escapes to France. This training was critical for that.

Also read: 6 most expensive handbags owned by Kangana Ranaut, from Chloe to Hermes Birkin

About 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a 2024 Indian Hindi film about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep Hooda, who also stars as Savarkar, directs, co-writes, and co-produces the film. It was released in theatres on March 22, 2024.