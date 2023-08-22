Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare routine: 5 exciting ways in which Soybean Oil is a boon

    Soybean oil, extracted from soybeans, offers several incredible benefits for skin wellness when used topically or included in skincare products. Here are five ways in which soybean oil can be a boon for your skincare routine on a daily basis.

    Skincare routine: 5 exciting ways in which Soybean Oil is a boon vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    Soybean oil contains linoleic acid, which helps strengthen the skin's moisture barrier (helps deliver essential fatty acids that can help maintain the skin barrier, decrease water loss, and aid skin hydration) and Vitamin E, which provides antioxidant and environmental protection for the skin. Soy and its derivatives are loaded and totally packed with isoflavones. Rich in amino acids, these flavonoids aid to a great extent in wound healing and nurture collagen and elastin synthesis. They are also known to inhibit trypsin, one of the enzymes responsible for melanin synthesis, which could help brighten skin in cases of hyperpigmentation. Soybean oil, extracted from soybeans, offers several incredible benefits for skin wellness when used topically or included in skincare products.

    ALSO READ: Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse

    Here are five ways in which soybean oil can be a boon for your skin:

    1. Moisturization:

    Soybean oil is an excellent emollient, making it effective in locking in moisture and preventing dryness. It forms a protective barrier on the skin's surface, keeping it hydrated and supple.

    2. Anti-Ageing Properties:

    Rich in vitamin E, soybean oil helps fight free radicals that can lead to premature ageing. It promotes collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    3. Skin Repair:

    Soybean oil contains essential fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid, which can aid in repairing the skin's natural barrier. This can be beneficial for individuals with compromised or damaged skin, such as those with eczema or psoriasis.

    4. Even Skin Tone:

    Soybean oil contains phytoestrogens and antioxidants that can help even out skin tone by reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Regular use may result in a more radiant complexion.

    5. Acne Management:

    Contrary to the misconception that oils cause acne, soybean oil's linoleic acid content can actually be beneficial for acne-prone skin. It can help regulate sebum production and prevent clogged pores, reducing the risk of breakouts.

    ALSO READ: Hair miracle: 5 ways in which Pomegranate Leaves can maintain your shiny black locks

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 7:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hair Care: Discover 6 types of Hair Oils and how to apply for effective care and nourishment MSW EAI

    Hair Care: Discover 6 types of Hair Oils and how to apply for effective care and nourishment

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse vma eai

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse

    Hair miracle: 5 ways in which Pomegranate Leaves can maintain your shiny black locks vma eai

    Hair miracle: 5 ways in which Pomegranate Leaves can maintain your shiny black locks

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover MSW EAI

    Relieve Tennis Elbow: 6 effective exercises to strengthen, stretch and recover

    Lotus Root: 7 lesser-known benefits for your health and well-being MSW EAI

    Lotus Root: 7 lesser-known benefits for your health and well-being

    Recent Stories

    Hydration to Weight management: 5 benefits of Sweet Lime ATG

    Hydration to Weight management: 5 benefits of Sweet Lime

    Securing Your Future: How Business Loans Contribute to MSME Sustainability

    Securing Your Future: How Business Loans Contribute to MSME Sustainability

    Hair Care: Discover 6 types of Hair Oils and how to apply for effective care and nourishment MSW EAI

    Hair Care: Discover 6 types of Hair Oils and how to apply for effective care and nourishment

    Football Adidas Reveals new balls for 2023/24 UCL and UWCL; A blend of innovation and symbolism osf

    Adidas Reveals new balls for 2023/24 UCL and UWCL; A blend of innovation and symbolism

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse vma eai

    Skin bounty: 5 intriguing ways in which Soy Milk is a powerhouse

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon