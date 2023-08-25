Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to make Ravioli in 7 easy steps

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

    Making ravioli from scratch can be a delightful culinary experience. Here's a simple guide to making homemade ravioli in 7 easy steps:

    article_image1

    How to make Ravioli in 7 easy steps

    Making ravioli from scratch can be a delightful culinary experience. Here's a simple guide to making homemade ravioli in 7 easy steps:

    article_image2

    Ingredients you'll need:

    • Fresh pasta dough (you can make your own or buy pre-made dough)
    • Filling of your choice (e.g., ricotta and spinach, cheese and herbs, butternut squash, etc.)
    • Water for boiling
    • Salt
    article_image3

    Step 1: Prepare the Filling

    If you're making your own filling, prepare it beforehand. This could involve mixing ingredients like cheese, herbs, vegetables, or meats. Ensure the filling is well-seasoned and flavorful.
     

    article_image4

    Step 2: Roll Out the Dough

    Roll out the fresh pasta dough on a floured surface until it's thin but not transparent. You can use a rolling pin or a pasta machine to achieve the desired thickness.
     

    article_image5

    Step 3: Add the Filling

    Spoon small amounts of the filling onto one half of the rolled-out dough. Space them evenly, leaving enough room to seal the edges.
     

    article_image6

    Step 4: Fold and Seal

    Fold the other half of the dough over the filling. Gently press around each mound of filling to remove air pockets and seal the edges. Make sure the dough is adhering well to the filling.
     

    article_image7

    Step 5: Cut into Ravioli

    Use a ravioli cutter, a sharp knife, or a glass to cut out individual ravioli pieces. Press around the edges of each ravioli to ensure they are properly sealed.

    article_image8

    Step 6: Cook the Ravioli & Serve

    Bring a pot of salted water to a gentle boil. Carefully add the ravioli and cook for a few minutes until they float to the surface. Fresh ravioli cook quickly, usually in about 2-4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to gently lift the cooked ravioli out of the water and onto serving plates.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Enhanced Focus to Improved Mood: 5 surprising ways that Fish Oil is a boon for your Brain Health vma eai

    Enhanced Focus to Improved Mood: 5 surprising ways that Fish Oil is a boon for your Brain Health

    Improved Mood to Enhanced Alertness: 5 unique benefits of Caffeine for your Brain vma eai

    Improved Mood to Enhanced Alertness: 5 unique benefits of Caffeine for your Brain

    Here are 7 hacks to recite a poem well ADC

    Here are 7 hacks to recite a poem well

    Hair Fall Hacks: 5 hair-friendly Fruits to stop losing shiny strands vma eai

    Hair Fall Hacks: 5 hair-friendly Fruits to stop losing shiny strands

    Proteins to Nutrients: 5 unexpected Health Benefits of Momos vma eai

    Proteins to Nutrients: 5 unexpected Health Benefits of Momos

    Recent Stories

    Enhanced Focus to Improved Mood: 5 surprising ways that Fish Oil is a boon for your Brain Health vma eai

    Enhanced Focus to Improved Mood: 5 surprising ways that Fish Oil is a boon for your Brain Health

    Ananya Panday admits to stalking Zeenat Aman on social media ADC

    Ananya Panday admits to stalking Zeenat Aman on social media

    Improved Mood to Enhanced Alertness: 5 unique benefits of Caffeine for your Brain vma eai

    Improved Mood to Enhanced Alertness: 5 unique benefits of Caffeine for your Brain

    Learn 7 basic ettiquetes of attending office meetings ADC

    Learn 7 basic ettiquetes of attending office meetings

    Here are 7 hacks to recite a poem well ADC

    Here are 7 hacks to recite a poem well

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon