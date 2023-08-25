Making ravioli from scratch can be a delightful culinary experience. Here's a simple guide to making homemade ravioli in 7 easy steps:

How to make Ravioli in 7 easy steps

Ingredients you'll need:

Fresh pasta dough (you can make your own or buy pre-made dough)

Filling of your choice (e.g., ricotta and spinach, cheese and herbs, butternut squash, etc.)

Water for boiling

Salt

Step 1: Prepare the Filling

If you're making your own filling, prepare it beforehand. This could involve mixing ingredients like cheese, herbs, vegetables, or meats. Ensure the filling is well-seasoned and flavorful.



Step 2: Roll Out the Dough

Roll out the fresh pasta dough on a floured surface until it's thin but not transparent. You can use a rolling pin or a pasta machine to achieve the desired thickness.



Step 3: Add the Filling

Spoon small amounts of the filling onto one half of the rolled-out dough. Space them evenly, leaving enough room to seal the edges.



Step 4: Fold and Seal

Fold the other half of the dough over the filling. Gently press around each mound of filling to remove air pockets and seal the edges. Make sure the dough is adhering well to the filling.



Step 5: Cut into Ravioli

Use a ravioli cutter, a sharp knife, or a glass to cut out individual ravioli pieces. Press around the edges of each ravioli to ensure they are properly sealed.

Step 6: Cook the Ravioli & Serve

Bring a pot of salted water to a gentle boil. Carefully add the ravioli and cook for a few minutes until they float to the surface. Fresh ravioli cook quickly, usually in about 2-4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to gently lift the cooked ravioli out of the water and onto serving plates.