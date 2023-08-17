Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Right temperature to airtight containers: 6 things to notice for properly storing vegetables

    Don't let your veggies go to waste! Learn how to store vegetables correctly with these 6 crucial tips. From the refrigerator to the pantry, discover the secrets to keeping your produce fresh and delicious. 

    Right temperature to airtight containers: 6 things to notice for properly storing vegetables LMA EAI
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Properly storing vegetables is key to maintaining their freshness, flavour, and nutritional value. Whether you're an avid home cook or someone who loves greens, mastering the art of vegetable storage can help reduce food waste and ensure you enjoy the best of your produce. Here are six essential tips to keep your veggies in prime condition:

    1. Separate Ethylene Producers

    Ethylene is a natural gas that accelerates ripening. Keep ethylene-producing vegetables like tomatoes, avocados, and bananas away from ethylene-sensitive ones like leafy greens, potatoes, and bell peppers.

    2. Store in the Right Temperature

     Most vegetables thrive in cooler temperatures. Store leafy greens, broccoli, and carrots in the refrigerator's crisper drawer, while root vegetables can be stored in a cool, dark pantry.

    3. Use Perforated Bags

    Opt for perforated plastic bags or place vegetables in reusable mesh bags to allow proper air circulation. This prevents moisture buildup and helps maintain optimal freshness.

    4. Avoid Moisture

    Excess moisture can lead to spoilage. Dry vegetables thoroughly before storing them in the refrigerator. Store greens wrapped in paper towels to absorb excess moisture.

    5. Don't Wash Before Storage

     Washing vegetables before storage can promote mold growth and hasten spoilage. Wash them just before consumption to extend their shelf life.

    6. Utilize Airtight Containers

    For cut vegetables or leftovers, use airtight containers to prevent moisture loss and exposure to air. This helps retain their freshness for a longer duration.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 7:07 PM IST
