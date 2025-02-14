Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

Milk tea is a basic Indian obsession, and people can go for three or more teas in a day. The creamy sweetness and the texture are so addictive that people search for the reasons to have tea in a day. But there are certain risks associated with the milk tea due to the excessive sugar that we consume in a day and also the tea and milk. It is also known that adults do not need milk, and if we take it. It is not a necessary thing for our body but a burden to bear. We got you the 7 best hot drinks that serve as the healthier alternatives to milk tea.

7 hot drinks to replace milk tea:

Herbal Tea:

From chamomile to peppermint, our nature has left us with many herbs that can be used to make tea. The refreshment and relaxation that we get from having tea can be attained with herbal tea. Herbal tea is a healthier alternative to milk tea. They help you with sleeping issues and headaches too. These herbs, like Rooibos that has a sweet and nutty flavor, are packed with essential antioxidants. The best part about the herbal teas is the natural, caffeine-free, and low-calorie properties.

Green Tea:

Green tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants known for its metabolism-boosting properties. Green tea is known for its potential to reduce the risk of heart disease. It contains compounds like catechins that are said to be in improving brain functions and fat burning. Though green tea contains caffeine, it is less than in coffee. Opt for loose-leaf tea for the best flavor and benefits. For the best results, avoid adding sugar to the tea.

Ginger Tea:

Ginger tea is a spicy, warming drink that is the best remedy for nausea, inflammation, and also digestive issues. It can also boost your immune system and protect you from cold and flu symptoms. All you need to do is boil freshly cut ginger slices in hot water till the flavor is brewed and add a squeeze of lemon to it. You can also add a few drops of honey for increased benefits.

Hot Chocolate:

We all have cravings, and if you want to eat chocolate but do not want to have the guilt of consuming sugar. You can opt for hot chocolate that can be made at home easily. You can use unsweetened cocoa powder with a touch of milk. You can add any natural sweetener, like maple syrup, to get the sweetness that you are craving. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and is highly recommended.

Golden Milk:

Turmeric milk is often called the Golden Milk due to its potential antioxidant properties. Turmeric contains powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that can give you a number of health benefits. You can just add a pinch of turmeric to boiling milk, and you can also enhance the flavor by adding cinnamon and black pepper. It is a comforting and healthy hot drink.

Matcha:

Matcha is not a fancy thing; it is the finely ground powder of green tea leaves. This is known for its antioxidants and amino acids that promote relaxation without drowsiness. A matcha latte is a combination of matcha powder and milk and a sweetener. This can boost your energy without increasing your calories.

Infused Water:

Infused water is generally enjoyed cold, but the benefits of warm infused water are unmatchable. You can add the slices of lemon, cucumber, and mint to hot water for a detox and hydrating drink. You can always experiment with different combinations that your body needs, and you need to observe how your body is reacting to different drinks.

